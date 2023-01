One man is dead after a hit-and-run on Interstate 440 eastbound in Raleigh.

The crash took place near the Poole Road exit. All traffic was being diverted onto Poole Road as lanes opened back up.

The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.

Anyone wtih information about the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.