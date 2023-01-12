Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Cruelty to a Juvenile After a 3-Year-Old Child was Treated for Multiple Serious Injuries

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a 1-year-old in his care suffered a suspected drug overdose. The suspect was found with narcotics and a firearm in his vehicle. Terrance Robinson, 31, of...
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder after he was found standing on the throat of his 57-year-old aunt, Suzanne Robinson, at their LaPlace home.
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with 8 Counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with 8 Counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Jennings, Louisiana – A 60-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty after an animal abuse complaint was reported at a location in the 3300 Block of North Frontage Road in Jennings, Louisiana, and a search warrant was executed.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 82 months (6 years, 10 months) for possession of firearms as a convicted felon after 33 firearms were discovered in his storage unit.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged and sentenced to prison for possessing controlled narcotics with the intent to distribute them, using a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegally possessing a firearm.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
Guatemalan Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana for Illegally Using Social Security Number to Obtain Employment
Guatemalan Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana for Illegally Using Social Security Number to Obtain Employment. Louisiana – A native of Guatemala has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana and was sentenced for illegally using a social security number to qualify for employment. On Friday,...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0