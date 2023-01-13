ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

STORM WATCH: Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight as temps rise

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see a stormy overnight, with the possibility of thunderstorms amid rising temperatures.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that gusty winds and lightning could impact the Garden State until around 4 a.m. Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Rainy and windy weather. Thunder and lightning possible. Temperatures rise into the 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain in the morning, followed by clearing. Daytime highs around 57 degrees. Overnight lows cool to around 30.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, but temperatures are cool. Daytime highs in the upper-30s. Overnight lows dip to around 26.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 42 degrees. Overnight lows around 26.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs around 46. Overnight lows cool to 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper-40s. Overnight lows around 32.

COMING UP: Temperatures warm into the 50s for the upcoming week. There is a possibility of snow for the end of next week.

