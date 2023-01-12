Read full article on original website
Related
Bill would force Buttigieg to fly commercial until FAA fiasco solved
WASHINGTON —Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed. On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a bill in response to the recent Southwest and FAA flight cancellations and technology failures. The bill,...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
KANSAS CITY (AP) —U.S. air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By midafternoon on the East Coast, about 150 flights had been canceled and more than 3,700 delayed...
🎥Biden team finds more classified documents at second location
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
🎥Biden admits classified documents found in his garage
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0