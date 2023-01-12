"How Sir Ian McKellen Didn't Win An Oscar For Playing Gandalf In 'The Lord Of The Rings' Is Beyond Me": 14 Talented And Incredible Actors Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Academy Award

Related
"I Cried Like A Baby": 23 Celebrities Who Have Talked About The Movies That Made Them Weep
Taylor Swift cried while watching Netflix's Someone Great and then wrote the song "Death by a Thousand Cuts" about the movie.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Being Asked About How She Perceives Herself
“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great."
20 Celebrities Who Were Asked Uncomfortable, Distasteful, Or Downright Offensive Questions In Interviews
Sometimes, the quick questions don't go as planned.
39 Obvious Mistakes From TV Shows And Movies That Unfortunately Remind You That They're Really Just A Work Of Fiction
You really think we're not gonna notice their facial hair changing mid-scene? Or their SHIRT!?!
Janelle Monáe Got Real About Identifying As Nonbinary And What It Means To Them
“I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”
28 People Who Tried To Gatekeep Masculinity (And Proved How Fragile Theirs Is)
Fun fact: You don't need to do, enjoy, or have literally any of these things to be a "real man."
Aubrey Plaza Revealed What Went Down During Her "SNL" Audition, And It Sounds Very, VERY Weird
"I would just name celebrities and name what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail."
If There's A Book That You Feel Needs To Be Made Into A Movie Or Limited Series, Tell Me About It
I'll go first: I hope they eventually turn It Ends With Us into a movie or limited series.
Sebastian Croft Apologized To Fans "Hurt" By His Involvement In The New "Harry Potter" Video Game, "Hogwarts Legacy"
"I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next three."
Christina Applegate Posted DMs She Received About Her Appearance At The Critics Choice Awards, And It's Disgusting
"I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments."
Channing Tatum Says He Didn't Want To Star In "G.I. Joe" So Much That He Tried To Turn It Down Seven Times
Channing starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009.
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
"Big Bang Theory" Star Melissa Rauch Told A Hilarious Story About How She Lost A Job Because Of Her "Hobbit Hands"
"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way."
Have You Ever Had A Dream That Ended Up Actually Happening IRL?
I'm not saying you're psychic, but...I want to hear about a time when you were totally psychic.
What's The Most Legendary Movie/TV Character Entrance Ever?
No one (and I mean no one ) made a first entrance like Maxine Shaw in Living Single.
"The Last Of Us" Just Started, But Everyone Is Already Crying Over Sarah (Even If They Knew What Was Coming)
With just one episode, Nico Parker brought Sarah from The Last of Us to life so perfectly and delivered an award-worthy performance.
BuzzFeed
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1