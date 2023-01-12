ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, wind gusts tonight into Friday

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

NOW: Wet weather arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

NEXT: Chilly and partly cloud weekend.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Thursday night will be breezy as rain is expected to continue past midnight and into Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with pockets of moderate rain. Breezy with wind gusts of 20-30 mph, higher along the coast. Temps rise to 58-60.

TOMORROW: Showers end by 7 a.m., sun returns by noon. Temps drop from 58 to 50 by noon. Lows continue to drop to 32. Occasional gusts of 20+ mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs only near 38. Lows down to 29.

SUNDAY: A storm offshore is trending closer but still expected to remain far enough away. Some extra clouds and still chilly. Highs near 42. Lows down to 31.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Staying seasonably milder and a bit unsettled. Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle opportunity Tuesday. Highs on either side of 50. Lows in the upper-30s.

