Steve Tisch made a surprise statement after the Giants’ wild-card win over the Vikings. The Giants co-owner, who is normally in the background while other co-owner John Mara acts as the franchise’s public spokesperson, rarely makes comments about his team. But after Big Blue’s first playoff win in over a decade, a 31-24 victory over the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Tisch went forth to talk about how “proud” he is of the Giants. “My family and I are proud of the players, coaches and staff and how everyone throughout the entire organization has worked together to make this a successful season,”...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO