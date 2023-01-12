ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding

New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families

A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. NYC concert celebrates cultural...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
New York Post

Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique

Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

New York updates workplace harassment policies

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New Yorkers are being asked to provide feedback on a new sexual harassment policy for the state. The policy was updated to include remote workers. It also defines different gender identities and expands on gender discrimination, including examples of sexual harassment and retaliation across a wider field of careers.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

New York state looking at first steps to address proliferation of traveling nurse industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The practice of subcontracting traveling nurses from staffing agencies is not a new one for hospitals and nursing homes in New York. However, it exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the governor's office, agency usage at some hospitals is five times greater than pre-pandemic. 1199SEIU Senior Policy Analyst Dennis Short said it's a troubling trend.
NEW YORK STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy