Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint.
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana woman
LAPLACE, LA - Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had been known to authorities due to the numerous domestic disputes over the years. On Tuesday, there was a disagreement about dog food.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m., she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder after he was found standing on the throat of his 57-year-old aunt, Suzanne Robinson, at their LaPlace home.
AOL Corp
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Louisiana cops say. Now the mother is charged
A 34-year-old woman is in custody after the death of her 20-month-old toddler from a drug overdose, Louisiana cops say. Police were called at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 31 with reports that there was an unresponsive child at a Kenner, Louisiana home. The officers tried to revive the child but...
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a 1-year-old in his care suffered a suspected drug overdose. The suspect was found with narcotics and a firearm in his vehicle. Terrance Robinson, 31, of...
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
NOLA.com
Man shot at St. Rose home hospitalized in stable condition
Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in St. Rose Thursday evening. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital an reported to be in stable condition, according to the department. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. in...
wbrz.com
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Video of animal abuse in Jefferson Parish sparks investigation
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The video in this story may be graphic for some. An animal abuse case is underway on the Westbank after a video surfaced online of what appears to be two people abusing a dog. We want to warn you the video in this story may...
wbrz.com
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.
fox8live.com
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
WDSU
Irvin Mayfield out of prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation
A famed New Orleans musician has been released from prison on Jan. 9. Irvin Mayfield spent nearly a year in federal prison for pleading guilty to diverting $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library Foundation money to other accounts for personal use. As part of their plea deal, he and...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man found guilty in the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 13. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41. Lawton was killed while trying...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0