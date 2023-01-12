ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacherie, LA

WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m., she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot at St. Rose home hospitalized in stable condition

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in St. Rose Thursday evening. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital an reported to be in stable condition, according to the department. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. in...
SAINT ROSE, LA
wbrz.com

One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he was shot in the right side while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
