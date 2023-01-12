How COVID Is Still Being Used To Control Americans

President Joe Biden declared months ago what we already knew. The pandemic is over. But somehow, the left is trying to find a way to bring it back.

As noted by Dr. Ben Carson, this has nothing to do with real science, just -political- science. And control.

"Dr. Carson is correct, you can control people and take away liberties, all under the guise of public health" said Dr. Brian Joondeph, "The government likes to control the people, that's sort of the mantra for the Democrats, it's all about control and interfering with people's liberties and freedom."

After spending the last two years attacking conservatives, and calling them anti-vaxxers, pretty much every single one of the left's positions on Covid has been proven wrong.

"This is about politics" Dr. Joondeph told KTRH, "Most of their original theories have been discredited, whether it's masks or distancing, or forcing vaccines on children, the government keeps doubling down. They're putting in these draconian measures, and it's really control."

Control that they are still, not willing to give up.