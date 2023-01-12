Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island

A man is under arrest after the deadly stabbing of a former NYPD detective who was with his children at the time of the dispute.

Officials say 37-year-old Nicholas Nelson was walking with his children along Elizabeth Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he got into an argument with a man.

He brought his children into a home, went back outside, and continued to fight with the suspect when he was stabbed in the neck.

He was later pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Eric Wilson, 26, lives on the same block as the victim and was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken into custody by detectives overnight.

Police say the killing stemmed from a nonsensical neighborhood dispute and officials described Wilson as the neighborhood's "troubled individual."

It is believed the fight started after the suspect kicked Nelson's car door as he was getting out with his young children.

There is no history of any prior dispute between the victim and the suspect.

Nelson was dismissed from the force in 2021.

His family and neighbors were emotional and wanted to make sure people knew who their loved one really was. They said he was a kindhearted family man who was always focused on his children.

"It's tragic because he had children and now they have to grow up without a father," a neighbor said.

The victim's girlfriend and the mother of his two youngest children said he was the best father.

Wilson has seven prior arrests.

