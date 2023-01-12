ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeAQp_0kC4yQI600

A Holbrook man is accused of killing a dog and threatening the owner.

Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.

Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed, later died from his injuries.

Detectives say Walker lives at the same home as the owner.

Walker was arrested after an investigation by detectives from the SPCA after a veterinarian reported a suspicious death of a dog.

Walker, who was given a supervised release, was ordered to stay away from any animals.

If convicted, he could face up to four years in jail.

Walker is charged with animal cruelty, criminal mischief and harassment.

Comments / 6

pattianne pascual
2d ago

if he kicked my dog,he would no longer be around to threaten me or harm any other living being in his future.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ISLIP, NY
Shore News Network

Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children

SUFFOLK CO., NY – A Suffolk County felon who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in front of the couple’s children is going to prison for 7 years. After pleading guilty to a 12-count indictment containing Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree in August, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today sentenced Michael Gonzalez of Brentwood to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The District Attorney’s office recommended a ten-year sentence due to the nature of the offense and the defendant’s extensive criminal history. According to the investigation and the The post Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Holbrook man arrested for killing dog and threatening owner

Suffolk County SPCA with the assistance of Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 11 for fatally injuring a dog and threatening the dog’s owner in Holbrook last month. An animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the Suffolk County SPCA on Dec. 20. Following...
HOLBROOK, NY
News 12

Body cam video shows officer shoot suspect accused of stealing police car in Bristol

The Office of the Inspector General has released new body cam video showing the tense situation between a carjacking suspect and police. It started in Hartford Thursday when police say the suspect, Jimmie Gonzalez, carjacked a vehicle. Gonzalez later carjacked a vehicle in Farmington at knifepoint and they located the vehicle in Bristol soon after, according to investigators.
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal

A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
MILFORD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy