Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner

A Holbrook man is accused of killing a dog and threatening the owner.

Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.

Jager, an 11-year-old mixed breed, later died from his injuries.



Detectives say Walker lives at the same home as the owner.

Walker was arrested after an investigation by detectives from the SPCA after a veterinarian reported a suspicious death of a dog.

Walker, who was given a supervised release, was ordered to stay away from any animals.

If convicted, he could face up to four years in jail.

Walker is charged with animal cruelty, criminal mischief and harassment.