Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Judge delays suspect's preliminary hearing at defense's request

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, and, at the request of his defense, had his preliminary hearing delayed until June 26.

Kohberger's attorneys said the 28-year-old was willing to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing to allow the defense more time to review discovery.

At Thursday morning's court appearance, which lasted under five minutes, Kohberger's hands were free but his feet were shackled. Among the questions the judge asked Kohberger was if he understood that he'd been advised of his right to a speedy preliminary hearing within 14 days, and he responded, "yes." The judge asked him if he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, and he said "yes."

The judge reserved the entire week of June 26 to June 30 for the hearing in the event more time is needed to present evidence.

Kai Eiselein/AP - PHOTO: Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom in Moscow, Idaho, Jan. 12, 2023, for a status hearing.

Kohberger, who faces first-degree murder and burglary charges, has not yet entered a plea.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania in connection to the quadruple murders that captivated the nation. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology at the time, was visiting his family in Pennsylvania for the holidays.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that federal investigators saw Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors' trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters - PHOTO: Security and police stand guard at the entrance of a private community after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger, a suspect wanted in the killings of four University of Idaho students, in Albrightsville, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022.
Kohberger has since been extradited to Idaho in connection to the Nov. 13 slayings.

Roommates Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus home in the middle of the night. Two other roommates survived, including a young woman who saw a masked figure inside the house .

Ted S. Warren/AP - PHOTO: A private security officer, right, walks to his car after talking the occupants of another vehicle at left, Jan. 3, 2023, in front of the house in Moscow, Idaho where four University of Idaho students were killed in Nov. 2022.
At Kohberger's first Idaho court appearance last week, charges were read for the murders of each student. The judge said each victim was "stabbed and murdered with premeditation with malice and forethought." Families were overcome with emotion as their children's names were read.

Ted S. Warren/AP - PHOTO: Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.

ABC News' Mola Lenghi and Dea Athon contributed to this report.

Guest
5d ago

I want him to get a fair trial so he won’t escape it’s just rewards. He’s innocent until proven guilty, and I feel they have enough evidence to find him guilty, but will let the jury decide. I hope that they make their decision, I hope they give him the death penalty.

ABC News

ABC News

