Washington State

Why Does The GOP Elite Hate Its Own Base?

By B.D. Hobbs
 3 days ago

It's been a rough few months for Republicans, and if you are a conservative? You're not imagining it. The GOP really doesn't like you. At least not the GOP elites in Washington, who suffer from a major D.C. disconnect.

"It's just this huge, kind of cultural disconnect, between the interests of the median Republican voter who really just wants to be safe and secure" said Josh Hammer, editor and commentator for Newsweek, "And that's just very different from the slightly more neo-conservative, war-mongering set of Republican elites."

It's why they call it 'the swamp', where the RINO's have been running free for decades. Case in point, the past 'lame duck' session at the end of last year, and the Christmas gift that the GOP gave, to Democrats!

"It's kind of a mask off moment if you will, and you really get to see who these legislators are" Hammer told KTRH, "And to be totally candid, congress did not do a good job during that lame duck session, from the woefully misnamed 'Respect For Marriage' Act, to this horrific $1.7 trillion dollar omnibus bill."

There is still hope, but it has to start with the Republicans in the House, getting their own house in order, and with the GOP getting back to caring about the people who put them in office.

