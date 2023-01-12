ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

President of Israel's Supreme Court attacks judicial changes

By TIA GOLDENBERG Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTOVJ_0kC3Abu800

The chief justice of Israel's Supreme Court attacked the sweeping changes to the country’s justice system planned by the new conservative government on Thursday, lending her voice to a growing outcry against the proposed overhaul.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut fired off unusually sharp rhetoric at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new justice minister, Yariv Levin, saying his proposed changes would amount to an “unbridled attack on the justice system."

“Israel will soon mark 75 years of independence as a Jewish and democratic state. That is an important milestone in the life of the state," Hayut told a convention for the Israeli Association of Public Law. "Unfortunately, if the plan for change that has been presented is carried out, the 75th year will be remembered as the year in which Israel’s democratic identity suffered a fatal blow.”

Hayut said that independence is the “soul of the courts” and without it, judges won’t be able to fulfill their roles as servants of the public.

She took aim at a proposal that would allow the parliament to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority. For decades in Israel, the judiciary has played a key role safeguarding minority rights and offsetting rule by the parliamentary majority.

“It is about overriding the human rights of each and every individual in Israeli society,” Israeli media quoted Hayut as saying.

The announced judicial changes have spurred a surge of resistance. Seven former attorneys general who have served in the post throughout the last five decades also spoke out against the overhaul on Thursday, signing a letter of protest along with four senior legal officials.

Three of the seven were appointed under Netanyahu's previous terms in office. The letter, published in Israeli media, denounced the proposed changes, saying they are destructive to the country's legal system.

“We call on the government to withdraw the proposed plan and prevent the serious harm to the justice system and the rule of law,” the letter said.

The former officials said the changes would turn the Supreme Court, often the last recourse for Israelis and Palestinians seeking to challenge what they see as discriminatory policies, into a “pseudo-political body that would be suspected of bending the law in favor of the government.”

Israel's new government has made overhauling the country's legal system a centerpiece of its agenda. It wants to weaken the Supreme Court, including by politicizing the appointment of judges and reducing the independence of government legal advisors.

The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has railed publicly against the justice system, calling it biased against him. He says the legal overhaul will be carried out responsibly.

The plan has prompted an uproar over what critics say is a major threat to Israel's democratic fundamentals. The country's current attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, has already fiercely criticized the proposed changes and a protest against them last week drew thousands.

Alan Dershowitz, a U.S. lawyer and staunch Israel defender, has also come out against the plan, saying were he in Israel, he would be joining the demonstrations.

Critics accuse the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history. The government says the overhaul is a necessary step to streamline governance and correct an imbalance that has granted the legal system too much sway.

___

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report

Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
The Guardian

Boris Johnson urges west to ignore Putin threats and give Ukraine tanks

Boris Johnson has urged the west not to fall for Russia’s threat of nuclear war but instead ramp up its supply of heavy weaponry to Ukraine. The former UK prime minister appeared on a breakfast panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Ukraine – with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy joining via video link.
FOX59

Indiana’s top court hearing challenge to state abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The fate of Indiana’s Republican-backed abortion ban on Thursday goes before the state Supreme Court as it hears arguments on whether it violates privacy protections under the state constitution. Abortions have been allowed to continue in the state since a county judge blocked the law from being enforced in September, a week after the law approved […]
INDIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

990K+
Followers
205K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy