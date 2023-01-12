ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Tate: Romanian police announce fresh raids as seven homes searched

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNe7l_0kC2yml600

Romanian authorities have announced fresh raids in the investigation against Andrew Tate as seven homes are searched.

DIICOT, the prosecutors overseeing the case announced that seven homes were searched on Thursday morning in Bucharest, Ilfov counties and Prahova.

It comes after Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan this week lost their appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hv28_0kC2yml600

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Tate, his co-accused brother Tristan and two Romanian women arrested in the same police operation.

In a statement on Thursday morning, DIICOT said: “This morning, the prosecutors of DIICOT – Central Structure, in the continuation of the investigations in the case regarding the commission of the crimes of constituting an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape, implement seven home search warrants, within the radius of Bucharest municipality and Ilfov counties and Prahova.

“Judicial activities are carried out together with police officers from BCCO Bucharest and SCCO Ilfov.

“We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

The four suspects in the case have denied wrongdoing and their lawyers have claimed there is no evidence against them – though authorities said they had made the arrests based on accounts from six women.

Ioan Gliga, one of the defence lawyers, said: “Prosecutors’ arguments were that they have evidence. Naturally, our arguments were that there isn’t evidence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLx4K_0kC2yml600

A small group of supporters of Tate, a controversial 36-year-old social media influencer with more than 4.4 million Twitter followers, gathered outside the court for the hearing on Tuesday.

Tate was initially detained on 29 December in an area north of Bucharest along with the other three suspects.

Eugen Vidineac, a Romanian defence lawyer representing the defendants, said after Tuesday’s hearing that “all four of the accused have made statements” and that “the lawyers’ pleas were listened to entirely”.

DIICOT said after making the arrests that it had identified six victims in the case who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

Comments / 7

Related
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
The Independent

Andrew Tate – news: Arrested influencer shares cryptic tweets about ‘hunting cockroaches’ in prison

Andrew Tate is continuing to reach millions of followers online with his cryptic tweets- despite his arrest and court case- the latest saying he is “surrounded by cockroaches” and “hunts in the dark”.In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, the former kickboxer wrote: “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”The controversial influencer was detained in Bucharest, Romania on 29 December and has recently lost an appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. Prosecutors can now seek to...
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
New York Post

NYPD captain accused of raping subordinate at Yankee Stadium fired

An NYPD captain who was accused in a lawsuit of raping a subordinate “nearly every game day” for a year at Yankee Stadium has been fired, according to internal documents obtained by The Post this week. Former Capt. Jeffrey Brienza, 49, was canned in October after he pleaded guilty to six administrative charges, including discrimination, fraternization, violation of patrol rules and unauthorized searches through department databases, the records show. Brienza was accused in a December 2021 lawsuit of repeatedly raping a since-retired cop while the two were assigned to the cushy Yankee Stadium detail. Gillian Roberts said the alleged abuse by Brienza, then her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Andrew Tate ‘accusers’ claim they made clear they’re ‘not victims’

The sex-trafficking case against Andrew Tate is “basically built on lies,” according to two women who say they’re being treated as accusers despite repeatedly stating that they are “not victims.” The official Twitter handle of the still-jailed influencer was among those sharing an interview of two of the women listed as victims of what Romanian investigators have called a violent organized gang. “This is very unfair. They don’t deserve it,” said one of the women, neither of whom was named in the clip he shared but who described them both as social media influencers. “I don’t understand … the prosecutors [said] we’re victims...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy