ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK weather – today: Snow forecast issued by Met Office as temperatures plummet across UK

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain,Emily Atkinson and Sukhmani Sethi
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GroHr_0kC2ylsN00

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the weekend and through the week with temperatures becoming chillier, bringing rain, hail, sleet and snow to parts of the UK.

Most snow is likely to hit northern parts of the UK, with some central parts also affected.

This comes as the Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings for strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and England, which are expected to bring widespread disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Gusts up to 55mph are likely for many, with the worst affected areas of England to include Blackpool, Cumbria, Lancashire and Merseyside.

Country Antrim and and Conwy are to be the worst affected in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively, with 70 mph gusts also possible for areas with exposed coasts and hills.

Hundreds of flood alerts have been cautioned in England by the Environment Agency after relentless rain left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.

Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s going to stay blustery, with some strong gusts in the west in particular and these lows will continue to send us outbreaks of rain and showers heading into the weekend.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government action to improve environment falling ‘far short’, watchdog warns

Government efforts to improve the natural environment in England are falling “far short” of what is needed, its green watchdog has warned.Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) chairwoman Dame Glenys Stacey said there was “little good news to report” in the watchdog’s new assessment, with extremely worrying environmental trends such as declines in wildlife continuing.The report warns the Government is not “demonstrably” on track on any of the 23 environmental targets – covering things from clean air and water to thriving plants and wildlife – which it looked at.The watchdog was set up as part of the post-Brexit regime for managing England’s...
The Independent

King asks for Crown Estate wind farm profits to be used for public good

The King has asked for profits from a £1 billion-a-year Crown Estate wind farm deal to be used for the “wider public good” rather than as a funding boost for the monarchy.Under the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which is currently £86.3 million a year, the King receives 25% of the Crown Estate’s annual surplus, which includes an extra 10% for the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.Six new offshore wind energy lease agreements, announced by the Crown Estate on Thursday, have generated a major windfall for the Estate, which would usually lead to a jump in the monarchy’s official funding.But Charles, who highlighted...
The Independent

Burrell Collection welcomes 500,000 visitors in nine months since reopening

A “cherished” museum has celebrated welcoming 500,000 visitors since it reopened nine months ago following a major refurbishment.The Burrell Collection, situated in Glasgow’s Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened on March 29 last year following a £68.25 million project that increased its gallery space by 35%.The collection, which includes art, stained glass, ceramics and tapestries, was amassed by Sir William Burrell and donated to Glasgow by the shipping magnate and his wife in 1944.It is estimated that in the six months to October, the museum created a £19.9 million economic benefit for Glasgow, and £21.1...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy