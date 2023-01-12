ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIn9S_0kC0dllm00

Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.

Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg .

Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.

Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.

Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad is the world’s “best touch computer”, the Mac is “totally optimized for direct input”.

He said then that Apple didn’t have a need to change this approach to bring touchscreens to the Mac.

In 2012, Apple’s chief Tim Cook even compared fusing tablet and laptop display features was akin to combining a toaster with a refrigerator.

The tech giant’s head of software Craig Federighi had also said in 2018 that he was “not into touchscreens” for PCs.

“We really feel that the ergonomics of using a Mac are that your hands are rested on a surface, and that lifting your arm up to poke a screen is a pretty fatiguing thing to do,” he had explained.

But now, Apple’s Mac sales have seen a surge – generating over $40bn in revenue in 2022 – after the company replaced its Intel processors with its own chips, helping improve battery life in its computers.

As the Mac business is turning into a bigger earner for the company than the iPad, it appears Apple is seeking to keep its computers as competitive in features as possible to those of its competitors.

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s first revamped MacBook Pro with the new design is expected to include its standard trackpad and keyboard, with the addition of a screen supporting touch input and gestures like in an iPhone or iPad.

For this change, Apple is reportedly planning to move from LCDs – liquid crystal displays – on its Macs to organic light-emitting diode, or OLED technology.

But despite these developments, the company is reportedly still not actively working to combine the iPad and Mac operating systems.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy