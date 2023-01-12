ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Wildly Interesting Photos That've Changed My Perception Of Certain Foods Forever

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 6 days ago

1. Here's a bulb of garlic that doesn't have separate cloves — also known as solo garlic .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkokf_0kC0SPlH00
u/GoldenChinchilla / Via reddit.com

2. This is what the seeds of a wild banana look like. Commercially grown bananas are bred genetically, not from seeds, so the ones we eat have much smaller seeds than the ones shown here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TM3D_0kC0SPlH00
u/Thestranger61 / Via reddit.com

3. You can order a boba pizza from Domino's in Taiwan. It's a cheese pizza topped with brown sugar tapioca pearls, white mochi balls, and honey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ap0ns_0kC0SPlH00
Domino's / Via dominos.com

4. Here's what a strawberry whose seeds have all sprouted looks like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OF02J_0kC0SPlH00
u/9999monkeys / Via reddit.com

5. This is what a field of growing asparagus looks like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZeXp_0kC0SPlH00
Fhm / Getty Images

6. Here's a can of Pringles in Chile, where cartoon mascots for unhealthy snacks are banned . The ruling seeks to fight obesity by regulating companies who target children with their advertising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCS4L_0kC0SPlH00
u/Gabriel_AEROSPACE / Via reddit.com

7. Vacuum-sealed watermelon, also known as compressed watermelon , takes on a new color and texture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYA8j_0kC0SPlH00
u/malgoya / Via reddit.com

8. This is the cross-section of a nutmeg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6IJa_0kC0SPlH00
u/YaBoisGotLettuce / Via reddit.com

9. Carrots come in a rainbow of colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diTjG_0kC0SPlH00
u/Ethan_Keith5 / Via reddit.com

10. The chocolate you know and love comes from this fruit grown on cacao trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0qAP_0kC0SPlH00
Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

11. Here's a frozen egg without its shell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIVuH_0kC0SPlH00
u/theskinsbro / Via reddit.com

12. This is a pickle under ultraviolet light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBXqr_0kC0SPlH00
u/Horribledrunkgambler / Via reddit.com

13. Here's a slice of pepper that's experiencing three different stages of ripeness all at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvqAE_0kC0SPlH00
u/RuariLates / Via reddit.com

14. This is how cashews are grown. Though they are commonly referred to as "nuts," the part we eat is actually a seed . The plant itself is related to poison ivy and poison sumac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUz7M_0kC0SPlH00
Olovedog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Here's how much fruit $10 USD gets you in Ecuador.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUbG8_0kC0SPlH00
u/valeriob / Via reddit.com

16. Here are some peeled pomegranates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfWz2_0kC0SPlH00
u/CaptainOnBoard / Via reddit.com

17. Finally, there's such a thing as red bananas . They grow in Southeast Asia, and people claim they taste a bit like raspberries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jD1u8_0kC0SPlH00
Bdspn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

H/T: r/Damnthatsinteresting , r/mildlyinteresting , r/interestingasfuck

Comments / 1

