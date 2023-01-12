17 Wildly Interesting Photos That've Changed My Perception Of Certain Foods Forever

Related
49 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Canadian Winters You'll Swear Couldn't Possibly Be Real
I'm cold just looking at these.
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
People Are Sharing The Unexpected Signs That They've Aged, And Wow, These Are So Incredibly Relatable
"As a child, I wanted toys, as a teen and young adult, it was clothes, and now, it's furniture and home accessories. I wonder what’s next…"
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
My Tiny Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 23 Incredibly Interesting Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
I just find all of these so, so fascinating.
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
Thrift Shoppers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Give Away
"I've found interesting things in thrifted suit pockets before...but never $2000 in cash."
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Upworthy
100 years ago people made 15 predictions for 2023 and some were pretty accurate
We all are constantly worrying about what the future holds for us. We unconsciously make predictions about what could happen next and prepare ourselves on the basis of that. This fascination with the future is not new; people have been attempting to predict the far future for centuries. Paul Fairie, a researcher at the University of Calgary, created a viral thread on 1923 predictions about living in 2023. While some of them are untrue for now, some are hauntingly similar to everything happening in the world right now.
50 People Who Immediately Regretted Pretty Much Everything In Their Life That Led To This Moment
Good gravy, these are unfortunate.
People Shared "One In A Trillion" Moments They Were Actually Able To Capture With A Photo
If you've never seen a totally red rainbow, a Disney princess magically appear in an ice cube, or the edge piece of Goldfish crackers, well, you're in for a treat!
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
PEOPLE ARE just finding out what the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is about and it's blowing their mibnds. Most people have sung along to the famous nursery rhyme - which portrays Little Bo=Peep losing her sheep. But it turns out that the popular nursery rhyme isn't even about sheep. Nursery...
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air
Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front
It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
BuzzFeed
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1