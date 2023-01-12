Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Fulham host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight as they look to pile more misery on their west London rivals.

Marco Silva ’s side sit above Chelsea in the Premier League table after a run of three wins in a row lifted the newly-promoted side to seventh.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea head to Fulham in the Premier League

Chelsea, meanwhile, have dropped to 10th after a run of just one win in eight Premier League games, with Graham Potter ’s side also out of the FA Cup following their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Fulham will look to continue their impressive start, but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and his 11 Premier League goals so far this season. By contrast, Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League has just four goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Paulhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Havertz, Joao Felix

Odds

Fulham: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea