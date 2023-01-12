ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLHfi_0kByq0wP00

Fulham host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight as they look to pile more misery on their west London rivals.

Marco Silva ’s side sit above Chelsea in the Premier League table after a run of three wins in a row lifted the newly-promoted side to seventh.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea head to Fulham in the Premier League

Chelsea, meanwhile, have dropped to 10th after a run of just one win in eight Premier League games, with Graham Potter ’s side also out of the FA Cup following their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Fulham will look to continue their impressive start, but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and his 11 Premier League goals so far this season. By contrast, Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League has just four goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Paulhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Havertz, Joao Felix

Odds

Fulham: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola gives his Manchester City side a stern dressing down after awful League Cup defeat against Southampton - as he aims to motivate his side for Saturday's derby with 'title challengers' Man United

Pep Guardiola has delivered some home truths to his Manchester City side ahead of Saturday's derby at Old Trafford. Captain Ilkay Gundogan admitted the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Southampton was a product of a 'lack of attitude, confidence and commitment'. And Guardiola, who counts Manchester United as title challengers,...
The Independent

Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Super Cup online

Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid.The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final tonight.“What happened at the World Cup is in the past. The most important thing is tomorrow’s game,” Benzema said on Saturday. “I’m ready, and I feel good in my mind and body. I’m focused solely on tomorrow’s game. Last year was a huge year for me. This time around I’ve...
The Independent

Arsenal goalkeeper appears to be kicked by Tottenham fan

A Tottenham fan appeared to kick Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.Television cameras clearly showed the fan standing up on the advertising hoardings and aiming a kick at the stopper as he walked away from a clash with Spurs attacker Richarlison moments earlier, towards his water bottle behind the goal.Speaking to Sky Sports, Ramsdale said: “The few I did [interact with] were well greeted sportsman-wise, then one fan jumped over and tried to punch me in the back.“I think both sets of players tried to bring me away, thankfully nothing happened too drastically but it’s a sour taste.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mykhailo Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea sign Ukrainian starJurgen Klopp says he ‘can’t remember a worse game’ after Brighton defeatUK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale admits post-match clash left ‘sour taste’ after derby victory

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said a post-match incident with a Tottenham fan left a “sour taste” after his side’s north London derby win.A spectator jumped over the advertising hoardings from behind the goal as the players clashed at full-time. The fan was quickly restrained by stewards but not before apparently aiming a kick at the England international.Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like.“Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a...
The Independent

Alexander Isak earns Newcastle late win over Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty slip

For Newcastle, it was a tale of three of their strikers and if it is a simplification to call them past, present and future, victory came courtesy of the man who could be leading the line for them long into the 2020s. The cult of the centre-forward may be stronger at St James’ Park than most other places, and the most expensive in Newcastle’s history scored a potentially invaluable goal.Alexander Isak is the club’s record signing and just his second goal at St James’ Park, four months and a serious hamstring injury after the first, meant he succeeded where Aleksandar...
The Independent

Chelsea fans got us over the line, claims boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter praised Chelsea’s supporters for getting his team “over the line” against Crystal Palace at the end of a difficult week in which fans had sung the name of his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.Kai Havertz’s 64th-minute header earned the Blues a 1-0 win as boss Potter finally found relief following a torrid spell which had seen his side win just once in nine league games.There was a feeling of togetherness between players and fans around Stamford Bridge on a day that began with an emotional tribute to former manager Gianluca Vialli who died earlier this month.“Fantastic,” said Potter. “An emotional...
NBC Sports

Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door. Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.
The Independent

WSL: Emma Hayes full of praise for Chelsea goal-hero Sam Kerr after late equaliser at Arsenal

Emma Hayes lauded striker Sam Kerr after her last-gasp header ensured Chelsea remained top of the Women’s Super League with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.The Gunners, who sit three points behind the league-leading Blues, controlled much of the action and broke the deadlock through Kim Little’s 57th-minute penalty, but a brilliant ball from substitute Jelena Cankovic set up Kerr in the final minute to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.That the Australia international persevered on what was a frustrating afternoon for her side was, believes her boss, a telling sign of Kerr’s unparalleled quality.“What she...
The Independent

Mykhailo Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea sign Ukrainian star

Mykhailo Mudryk was seen at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 15 January, as Chelsea confirmed their signing of the Ukrainian star ahead of their match against Crystal Palace.“[Mudryk] has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues,” an Instagram post by the football club read.The deal is expected to be worth €100million (£88.7m) overall.The former Shakhtar Donetsk player joins Chelsea in the January transfer window alongside David Datro Fofona, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and on-loan Joao Felix.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Chelsea in ‘incredibly challenging’ moment after Fulham defeat, Graham Potter saysJurgen Klopp says he ‘can’t remember a worse game’ after Brighton defeatUK football police chief tells fans to respect pitch as banning orders rise
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes leaves pitch in tears to give Newcastle fresh concern

Bruno Guimaraes will undergo a scan on an ankle injury that has left Eddie Howe pondering whether to try and sign another midfielder in the January transfer window.The Brazil international, who left the pitch in tears at half-time, was on crutches after twisting his ankle in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Fulham, leaving United concerned he could be facing a lengthy absence.And manager Howe revealed Guimaraes was still upset after the final whistle, saying: “He’s a bit distressed about his injury. It’s his ankle and he twisted quite badly, I think. He’s very upset and we’re obviously concerned for him. We...
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line

Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
The Independent

Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of...
NBC Sports

Newcastle vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Newcastle looks to run its Premier League unbeaten streak to 14 matches as it meets in-form but potentially weary Fulham at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Magpies will hope to seize three points while top-four rivals around them tangle in...
FOX Sports

Brighton thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in EPL

Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification took a blow after it was thrashed at Brighton 3-0 on Saturday. Solly March scored twice to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season, which has seen the Merseyside team lose six times in the English Premier League. Substitute Danny Welbeck added...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy