Fulham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea will hope to improve their miserable Premier League form under Graham Potter as they face west London rivals Fulham tonight at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea have just one win out of their last eight in the Premier League and sit 10th in the table, three points behind a Fulham side who won three in a row in the competition.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea head to Fulham in the Premier League

Chelsea’s poor run was compounded by their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend, but Potter is still said to have the backing of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

The Blues have been boosted by the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, as Fulham look to build on their impressive start to the season under Marco Silva .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Paulhinha, Reed, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian

Chelsea: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Kovacic, Hall, Mount, Havertz, Joao Felix

Odds

Fulham: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea