Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy

By Ed Mazza
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel is calling out Republicans for having a double standard when it comes to Donald Trump .

Many in the GOP who defended the former president when an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home uncovered classified documents are now attacking Joe Biden after classified documents were found in his private offices from when he was vice president.

“Of course, anytime documents are mishandled, top-secret documents, it needs to be taken seriously. That’s something Republicans and Democrats believe,” Kimmel said. “Although Republicans have only believed it since Monday.”

Kimmel also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the documents issue.

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue:

Nosey
3d ago

Biden attorneys locked up the documents and called archives and they came and got them and when more were found elsewhere they were called again and Trump kept and denied having any and had to have a FBI search warrant and still had more somewhere else.There is quite a bit of difference between Biden and Trump, Trump said he thought in his head he could keep them he declassified documents and Neither one should have them, but Biden did not have to have a subpoena, and is working with archives and Trump hired lawyers and lied Republicans this is not about how much Trump should get by with, Biden is cooperating and Trump is not,it's all about him him

Dewey
3d ago

Classified documents found Biden / under 12,some top secret, cooperating,lawyers found and alerted archives. Trump/160 + documents,60 top secret, under investigation for obstruction,FBI search after ignored subpoena. 🤷🏻‍♂️hmm

becky
3d ago

Five people died and more than 140 police officers were injured in the attack, which followed weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won the 2020 elections. The attacks occurred as the U.S. Congress was certifying the November 2020 presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden over Trump.

