GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO