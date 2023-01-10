ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Brown County NGOs help the needy with donation drive. Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Brown County. Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King Day celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm"...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, international study links eating habits to cognitive decline. The Alzheimer’s Association points to new research from an 8-year study of nearly 11,000 people in Brazil that found people who get 20% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster decline in cognitive scores compared to those who ate the least amount.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams. “The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Frito-Lay donates to Feeding America's Appleton campus

Fire chief, insurance adjusters look through rubble of Macht Village Programs. The fire chief also expressed concerns about drivers on the nearby highway rubber-necking or stopping to take pictures. Salvation Army misses Christmas fundraising goal. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay fell 14% short of...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Martin Luther King Day celebration in Brown County

Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. Green Bay's Salvation Army missed its Christmas fundraising goal. Other non-profits...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter's funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery winds

The morning will start out on a cloudy note, but sunshine should gradually return to the area during the afternoon. A look at the remarkable career of Nan Pahl. Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. Updated: 16 hours ago. There's no word yet from...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

People in Brown County honor Martin Luther King Junior's life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reaching for the mountaintops - how do we get there?. That’s the theme for this year’s Martin-Luther-King-Day celebration. People were filling Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in search for the answer. Students from Washington and Lombardi Middle Schools were singing as part of the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Phoenix WBB wins 10th straight with 60-32 road win at PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Green Bay women’s basketball team put on a dominant performance from the opening whistle Thursday night at Purdue Fort Wayne. The Phoenix held the Mastodons to 19.4 percent shooting from the field and took the game by a final score of 60-32. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tony Haase case moves closer to trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested 30 years after the murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega moved closer to a trial Friday. A Waupaca County court found probable cause for Tony Haase to face trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder. An arraignment was scheduled, where Haase will enter a plea to the charges.
WEYAUWEGA, WI

