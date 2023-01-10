Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Two local non-profit organizations help keeping people warm in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council held its 12th Annual Blanketing Brown County Drive. Both organizations co-hosted a special drop-off event Saturday at the Lambeau Field parking lot. Organizers said it was a very busy day. “It’s been a wild...
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Brown County NGOs help the needy with donation drive. Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Brown County. Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King Day celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm"...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, international study links eating habits to cognitive decline. The Alzheimer’s Association points to new research from an 8-year study of nearly 11,000 people in Brazil that found people who get 20% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster decline in cognitive scores compared to those who ate the least amount.
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
WBAY Green Bay
Frito-Lay makes large donation to kids through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin received a nutritious boost with a large donation of food to its Appleton campus. Frito-Lay’s “Food for Good” program donated 250 pre-packed boxes of juice pouches, milk, cereal, and chili with beans. They’ll be distributed to children in backpacks.
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams. “The...
WBAY Green Bay
Frito-Lay donates to Feeding America's Appleton campus
Fire chief, insurance adjusters look through rubble of Macht Village Programs. The fire chief also expressed concerns about drivers on the nearby highway rubber-necking or stopping to take pictures. Salvation Army misses Christmas fundraising goal. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay fell 14% short of...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Reaching for the mountaintops:’ Brown County holds annual MLK celebration
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Washington and Lombardi middle schoolers kicked off the 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration through song. The sound of voices, drums and claps rang through Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Saturday. “It first started or first evolved with the need of the community wanting to honor...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
WBAY Green Bay
Martin Luther King Day celebration in Brown County
Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. Green Bay's Salvation Army missed its Christmas fundraising goal. Other non-profits...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery winds
The morning will start out on a cloudy note, but sunshine should gradually return to the area during the afternoon. A look at the remarkable career of Nan Pahl. Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. Updated: 16 hours ago. There's no word yet from...
WBAY Green Bay
People in Brown County honor Martin Luther King Junior’s life
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reaching for the mountaintops - how do we get there?. That’s the theme for this year’s Martin-Luther-King-Day celebration. People were filling Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in search for the answer. Students from Washington and Lombardi Middle Schools were singing as part of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed and Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Marinette County crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Coleman man is dead after a crash Saturday in Marinette County in the Town of Pound. Investigators say Nereo Martinez Rios, 36 was driving west on County Highway B when he lost control of his car, went airborne, hit several trees before landing in the ditch.
WBAY Green Bay
Phoenix WBB wins 10th straight with 60-32 road win at PFW
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Green Bay women’s basketball team put on a dominant performance from the opening whistle Thursday night at Purdue Fort Wayne. The Phoenix held the Mastodons to 19.4 percent shooting from the field and took the game by a final score of 60-32. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
WBAY Green Bay
Tony Haase case moves closer to trial for 1992 Togstad, Mumbrue murders
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested 30 years after the murders of Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue in Weyauwega moved closer to a trial Friday. A Waupaca County court found probable cause for Tony Haase to face trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder. An arraignment was scheduled, where Haase will enter a plea to the charges.
