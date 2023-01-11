Read full article on original website
Two Of America’s Most Loved Landmarks Are Here In NYC
When you think of the world’s most iconic landmarks images of the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, or Taj Mahal may come to mind. And NYC has a few landmarks of it’s own, of course, that people go out of their way to experience such as the Empire State Building, Central Park, and Statue of Liberty. This leads to one question though–which of NYC’s landmarks are the most loved? Travelbag took a look at the most loved and underrated landmarks around the world to give travel bugs their list of top spots that can’t be missed on a sightseeing trip, and not one but two of NYC’s iconic landmarks made the list–and they took the top two spots!
The Future Is Bright, And NYC’s Future Involves Fried Chicken-Making Robots
The process of preparing fried chicken is hardly a laborious one, but nowadays we’ll do whatever it takes to make our lives easier, and this just in: chicken-frying robots have entered the chat. Robert Fried Chicken, which is making its way to NYC, employs cooking robots…well, cooking robot arms, to be more specific. Founder and CEO Kang Ji-young came up with the idea for building a chicken franchise that utilizes chicken-frying robots back in 2018. “I thought the day would come where a robot fries chicken and a drone delivers it. But there was no such startup in South Korea, so I started the business,” she told The Korea Economic Daily.
Seaport’s Titanic Memorial Lighthouse To Be Restored
Cue Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” because the Titanic is making the ultimate return this year in more ways than one! News was just recently released that the 1997 classic movie depiction of Titanic will return to theaters for a limited time on February 10th to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. And now, word’s been released that the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse will soon receive a facelift. The lighthouse, which stands at the corner of Fulton and Pearl Street and honors RMS Titanic’s passengers, officers, and crew who perished when the ship sank after collision with an iceberg, gives passersby a place stop and reflect on Titanic’s tragic story.
13 Lovely Things To Do In Little Caribbean, Brooklyn
One of Brooklyn’s most vibrant neighborhoods is along the avenues of Flatbush, Church, and Nostrand, dubbed “Little Caribbean.” It’s home to the largest Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies. The neighborhood got its official name back in 2017 thanks to Shelley Worrell, from caribBEING, a cultural organization amplifying the community and honoring the Caribbean Diaspora in NYC, leading the movement. From mouthwatering bakeries to unforgettable restaurants, there’s so many hidden gems throughout Brookyln’s Little Caribbean neighborhood to explore. And with the help of recommendations @littlecaribbeannyc, we’ve listed them below. Table Of Contents
15 Best Chinatown Restaurants In NYC To Check Out Right Now
There are restaurants in Chinatown that have been around since the 1920s—like the well-known Nom Wah, a tea parlor that also offers delicious dim sum. Even with competitive eateries opening up in other NYC boroughs, Chinatown still has plenty of delicious spots that are worth visiting. But, like most things in NYC, the choices can absolutely be overwhelming. So we pulled together some spots that are a must-try if you’re eating in the area. Here’s our top 15: [Bonus spot: there’s a cart at 159 Hester Street called Cheong Fun Noodle that’s been serving amazing rice noodle and steamed noodle rolls for over 30 years.] Situated in the heart of Chinatown since 2004, Buddha Bodai serves up tasty vegetarian meals. Their most popular dishes include triple mushroom pan fried noodles, pan fried turnip cakes, and shrimp dumplings. Where: 5 Mott St
Get The Perfect Insta-Worthy Photo With A Ski Lift At This Outdoor Aprés-Ski Pop-Up
NYC’s Beatnic is inviting New Yorkers to their very own outdoor ski resort, complete with aprés-ski bites, clothing perfect for hitting the ski slopes, and even a ski lift for the perfect winter photo opp! The event is a collaboration between vegan eatery Beatnic and vegan clothing brand Apparis as a way to celebrate ski season. And with what we know about how tasty Beatnic’s food is, this is definitely a pop-up you won’t want to miss! Guests can browse Apparis’ chic new winter collection, which just so happens to be their first-ever ski capsule! Their new collection includes items such as puffers–a NYC winter staple–gloves, balaclavas, pants, and the comfiest sweat suits.
New Study Reveals How Long It Takes New Yorkers To Save Up For A Home
Back in August of 2021 a report was released stating that NYC rent had surpassed all other U.S. city’s in cost, and by July of last year soaring rents were pricing out a third of NYC tenants. And with that, along with lingering impacts from the pandemic, the dream of buying a home in NY may unfortunately be harder than we think. RealtyHop took a look at homeownership statistics in the 150 most-populated cities in the U.S. to see how long it takes for a household to save up for a home, and the truth is homeownership is more unattainable than ever. When looking at the top 5 cities with the biggest barrier to homeownership, NYC came in fourth behind Glendale, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL.
This Is What Times Square Would Look Like Without All Its Iconic Billboards Shining Bright
It’s no secret there’s a lot of visual beauty to take in when galavanting around the streets of NYC–in fact, we’re home to two of the most beautiful streets in the world! But along with living in a city as big as ours comes chaos in the form of visual pollution, and one neighborhood comes straight to mind when we think about this–Time Square. In an area that’s so overwhelmingly filled with larger-than-life billboards and blinding lights–not to mention the overload of tourists–it’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed. In fact, studies have proved that visual pollution can have negative effects on our mental health–think: anxiety, fatigue, and depression–as our brains can fully process entire images that the eye sees for as little as 13 milliseconds.
Historic Roman Pizza Spot, Roscioli, Is Opening Its First-Ever International Outpost In NYC
If Little Italy isn’t enough for you, one of Rome’s most famous restaurants is opening their first outpost in NYC this spring! Roscioli will take over MacDougal Street’s Niche Niche, set to close this January, in partnership with Ariel Arce, owner of Tokyo Record Bar and Champagne Parlor, reports Eater. The famed establishment has been making pizzas since the 70s in Italy, specializing in pizza bianca, breads and most notably, pizza rossa—and yes, that means just sauce, no cheese! What started as a small family business, has gathered esteemed recognition in Rome after being passed down for generations. Antico Forno Roscioli eventually expanded in 2004 with a second location specifically for cured meats and cheeses known as Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina. This was then followed by a wine-focused location called Rimessa Roscioli that opened in 2017.
If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To NYC With The Laughs You Need
This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to NYC to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the February 19 event at Chelsea Music Hall. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Grab tickets to Story Party: True Dating Stories while they last! Comedian Paris Sashay is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh.
NYC Is On Track To Set A Record For The Longest Snow-Free Stretch In History
We knew it was predicted that this winter was going to be warmer and dryer than usual–but we didn’t think it would be this mild! Save for a very light flurry that lasted all of 10 minutes a few weeks ago, the snow seems to be passing right over NYC this winter. In fact, other parts of the U.S. have already seen insane amounts of snow–Buffalo, for example, has had not one but two record breaking snow storms already this winter–but alas, NYC stays dry. According to NBC, NYC is actually on track to potentially set a new record for the latest recorded snowfall.
NYC Facing $615K Lawsuit After Pinky’s Space Sues For ‘Illegal’ Destruction Of Outdoor Dining Setup
Pinky’s Space, a restaurant and art gallery in the East Village from parent company Cherry Velvet Inc., is suing the city after the destruction of its outdoor dining setup with apparently “zero warning” from the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT). According to the New York Post, the city tore down the venue’s $90,000 roadway dining structure on October 27th after claiming it was too past the curb, was not ADA compliant, lacked reflective materials, and covered a manhole. Pinky’s Space affirms they had no warning and were rather informed that the city would be issuing fines for non-compliance violations. According to the venue’s last inspection, there was never any mention of the setup’s possible need for removal. However, the DOT argues that two cease-and-desist letters were sent in October, in addition to two prior in the summer. The suit refutes that the requested changes were made following the letters that were received in the summer. Yet, an 18 member crew took down the structure that quickly became a recognizable reference point in the neighborhood thanks to its bright, neon pink lights that illuminated the area after the city implemented its Open Restaurants Program.
SPIN Ping Pong Lounge To Take Over Previous Time Square Comedy Club Carolines
From poking fun to paddles, the Times Square comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, is rumored to turn into NYC’s newest SPIN location. Co-founded by American actress & activist, Susan Sarandon, SPIN is a ping pong social club (great for birthday parties!) that has locations all across America and one in Canada. Though New Yorkers can already show off their table tennis skills in Flatiron’s 14,000-square foot space, according to The New York Post, the playful company is expecting to take over the recently closed comedy club Carolines to make room for a second NYC location. According to a statement Gregory Godfrey, VP of Brand & Culture at SPIN Global, told The New York Post, the venue spans 10,000 square feet and exudes that same special “underground feeling” that their Flatiron location has. An opening date is expected for sometime in 2023. Carolines comedy club closed its doors just before the new year after 30 years on Broadway. The spot originally started 10 years earlier in Chelsea and then in Seaport.
This Mesmerizing Art Installation Coming To The Garment District Is A Colorful, Luminous Dream
The Garment District is absolutely no stranger to stunning installations. From last year’s kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights winter installation to the giant sculptures that greeted New Yorkers on Broadway last April, the Garment District knows how to put on a stunning display. And next Tuesday, January 17, they’ll be unveiling their newest installation, titled Living Lantern. Standing tall at 14 feet, and stretching 20-feet-wide, an illuminated lantern will dazzle passersby as it glows through the night.
40 Skills You Learn In NYC That You Wouldn’t Need Living Anywhere Else
Just living in New York City can teach you so many lessons, from how to chase your dreams at full throttle to how to be resilient in the face of adversity. But besides the more profound learnings, the streets of New York can be their own kind of school — teaching you very specific skills you need day to day in NYC, that you probably wouldn’t need anywhere else. It’s like its own special type of NYC degree, one that we’re very proud to have earned! So we asked our followers,
The 7 Train Will Suspend Service Between Boroughs On These Weekends
The MTA recently announced that upcoming construction on the Queensboro Plaza will result in weekend service disruptions on the 7 train between Manhattan and Queens. For six weekends spanning from winter to spring, service will be suspended from 34 St-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza. According to the MTA, the service changes are scheduled to begin at 12:15am Saturday, February 4 until 5am Monday February 6, and from 3:45am Saturday to 10pm Sunday, the following five weekends: Feb. 11 – Feb. 12 Feb. 25 – Feb. 26 Mar. 11 – Mar. 12 Mar. 25 – Mar. 26 Apr. 22 – Apr. 23
13 Best Mocktails In NYC To Try Out If You’re Celebrating Dry January
There’s tons of New Year’s resolutions floating around for New Yorkers this year, and many are partaking in the famous “Dry January.” Vowing to cut back on their alcohol intake in 2023, the task can seem impossible in our city, thanks to cool rooftop bars, speakeasies, and nightclubs. But we assure you it is possible (there’s even sober-specific bars to try out)! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite mocktails that are currently being served for Dry January in NYC! Get a load of these flavor-filled drinks: This cocktail bar is an ode to NYC, and you’ll see that in...
The Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Removed This Weekend
Another holiday season has come and gone in NYC, and with that comes the removal of all the holiday lights, window displays, and Christmas trees. This Saturday, January 14 the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will go dark at 10p.m., and alas, the removal process of the tree will begin. But the absence of the tree’s 50,000 multi-colored LED lights doesn’t mark the end of the road for the iconic Norway spruce! Since 2007, retired Rockefeller Center Christmas Trees have been milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity. And Rockefeller Center spoke with a spokesperson from Habitat for Humanity International to find out exactly what happens to the tree once it’s removed for the season.
After 29 Years, ‘STOMP’ Leaves NYC For Good
Long-running percussion show, ‘STOMP,’ officially had its final NYC performance on Sunday, January 8th. The rhythmic off-Broadway show has been playing at the Orpheum Theater in the East Village since 1994. Over the span of nearly three decades, the theater played 11,000+ performances. Known for its use of atypical “instruments,” cast members in ‘STOMP’ bang on everything from Matchboxes to brooms, garbage cans to Zippo lighters for its dynamic beats. ‘STOMP’ has become an iconic name in the theater scene, garnering a variety of awards including: an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, New York’s OBIE Award, & a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience. The show was created and directed by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas and contains an eight member cast. Though its run in NYC has come to an end, the North American and European tours will continue. So if you never got the chance to see it, or if you’re particularly fond of the production, you’ll still have an opportunity to see it!
NYC Was Ranked The 3rd Best City In The World For 2023
International consultant group Resonance recently released their ranking of the best cities in the world–an annual tradition that our very own city finds itself a part of time and time again. And this year, NYC found itself as #3 on the list! Though of course in our hearts NYC should’ve been #1, the third spot is still pretty good when you’re looking at 100 different cities all over the world! Resonance bases their ranking on six core categories–place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion. Factors such as weather and safety, attractions and nightlife, restaurants, education, income equality, and culture are considered, and only cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million are looked at.
