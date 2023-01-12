ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal on opposite sides of Aussie Open draw

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4uex_0kBtFskw00

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Australia, returns to the hard-court tournament after missing it last year when his visa was revoked and he was deported from the country because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. He also couldn't compete at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the tournament which begins Monday.

Iga Swiatek , the women's No. 1-ranked player, takes on German Jule Niemeier , who is ranked No.68, in the opening round. The Polish player was a semifinalist at Melbourne Park in 2022, a year in which she won the French and U.S. Open titles.

But the main first-round focus will be on Nadal, who faces a potentially challenging match against British player Jack Draper . Draper, who is 21, was a semifinalist in the Next Gen Championships in November and will also play in a semifinal of the Adelaide International on Friday.

Another opening-round highlight has five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray against Italian Matteo Berrettini , a former Wimbledon finalist who is the No. 13-seeded player.

Murray defeated Australian Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match on Thursday and is pleased with his form.

"It is always difficult in exhibition matches to play like it is the first round of a Grand Slam but I wanted to try to leave everything out on the court to give my body the best preparation, to see how I was moving, to see how I was serving, and it went well," Murray said.

The potential men's quarterfinals by seeding are: Nadal vs. No. 7 Daniil Medvedev in what would be a rematch of last year's final at Melbourne Park, won by Nadal after dropping the initial two sets, and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the top half; and Djokovic vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev , and No. 2 Casper Ruud vs. No. 8 Taylor Fritz in the bottom half.

Nadal has a leading 22 Grand Slam singles titles, one more than Djokovic.

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios , who faces Roman Safiullin in the opening round, will play Djokovic in an exhibition match on Friday in Melbourne.

"I am one of the best players in the world, so I am definitely going to go into the Australian Open and any Grand Slam with confidence," Kyrgios said.

Ons Jabeur , who reached both the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2022, is seeded second and plays Tamara Zidansek in the women's draw.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula , who led the U.S. team that claimed the mixed teams United Cup in Sydney last week, faces Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round.

Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain Alicia Molik , who attended the draw at Melbourne Park, said Pegula is a contender.

"I feel like she has the mental fortitude and I really feel like she can be here late in the stage of the Australian Open," Molik said.

Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff , who won a tournament in Auckland last week, faces a tough first-round test against Katerina Siniakova , who defeated her in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in November.

British former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu , who withdrew from her round of 16 match at the ASB Classic through injury last week, will face German world No. 74 Tamara Korpatsch .

The potential women's quarterfinals are: Swiatek vs. Gauff in what would be a rematch of last year's French Open final, won by Swiatek, and Pegula vs. No. 6 Maria Sakkari in the top half of the bracket; and Jabeur vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka , and No. 4 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 8 Daria Kasatkina in the bottom half.

Another big first-round match is two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka against Sofia Kenin , who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk

Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
People

Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun

As Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur's fame grows, her husband Karim Kamoun is along for the ride in more ways than one. With some of the top players in tennis retiring from the courts, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there is a new generation of players taking over. One of these is Jabeur, who became the No. 2 women's player in the world in June 2022. That same year, she reached the final at Wimbledon, but lost to Elena Rybakina. In 2023, Jabeur was featured in the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper

Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
Bustle

Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point

When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

"Iga Swiatek better watch out": Former Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig believes Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula will win 2023 Australian Open

Former Olympic champion Monica Puig believes that Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula could win the event over the Polish superstar who played in the semi-final last year. Swiatek was beaten by an American player last year at the event and former player Puig believes it could happen again. Collins was the player that beat her last year and Puig thinks Gauff and Pegula could do it again. Pegula has actually beaten Swiatek at the United Cup 6-2 6-2 so it's not too far-fetched to imagine it happens again.
Yardbarker

Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
E! News

Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court

Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"

Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Reuters

Tennis-Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Andy Murray said he was much more comfortable taking on a top player early on in a Grand Slam this year than he was in 2022, as the former world number one prepares to battle big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal...
theScore

5 storylines entering 2023 Aussie Open

The first major of the year has finally arrived. The Australian Open is an opportunity for players to showcase their offseason work and set the tone for the ensuing 11 months. Here are five storylines to watch when the action begins in Melbourne. Djokovic's hamstring. Novak Djokovic's body of work...
MARYLAND STATE
atptour.com

Koolhof/Skupski Could Face Tsitsipas Brothers In Early Australian Open Test

Kokkinakis/Kyrgios seeded to meet Ram/Salisbury in quarter-finals. Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski could face Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas in a popcorn second-round clash at the Australian Open following the doubles draw Sunday. The Dutch-British pair, who lifted seven tour-level titles in 2022, are aiming to win their maiden Grand...
tennisuptodate.com

Day One 2023 Australian Open WTA and ATP Schedule including Nadal-Draper, Swiatek, Raducanu, Pegula and Medvedev

The first day of the Australian Open is on Monday, January 16th and we bring you some interesting matches from the first day that you should check out. As always at the Australian Open, play will start at 11:00 local time which is 01:00 CET. There are some amazing matches that will start at that time and we will bring you all the interesting ones from the first day. The top match of the day is clearly Nadal against Draper as the British player gets a chance to oust the defending champion.
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy