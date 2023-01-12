ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Letter: Thanks to WBPD, all law enforcement for keeping us safe

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

On Friday evening, January 6th, the television show “On Patrol: Live” was in Wilkes-Barre riding with some of our police officers during their shifts and was shown live in real time on their show. As a call came through for a person barricaded in a home with shots fired in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Wilkes-Barre city police officers responded.

We all watched live the danger that they, along with Wilkes-Barre Twp., Pa. State Police and SERT officers found themselves in as shots continued to ring out from the house for hours. Ultimately, the “On Patrol: Live” producers said they were asked to stop filming to avoid the person in the house from knowing what officers were planning and for the cameraperson’s own safety for sure.

I am not sure how many of us have had the experience of watching and seeing weapons drawn facing tense moments, their extremely cautious movements in a situation like that, their discussions and plans, as if we were standing there beside them. It is a stark reality of what officers face each and every day, putting their lives in jeopardy to protect each and every one of us.

Monday, January 9th was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Thank you to our Wilkes-Barre City Police officers and all law enforcement for keeping us safe each and every day.

Linda Joseph

Wilkes-Barre

