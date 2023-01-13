Ukraine news – live: Putin looking for scapegoats as Russian troops suffer weapons shortage

Vladimir Putin is likely looking for a fall guy to blame for the equipment and technological struggles his troops are facing in Ukraine , according to a think-tank.

In a cabinet meeting Mr Putin publicly put down his deputy prime minister Denis Manturov for delays issuing state orders to the aviation industry.

The Russian president directed the deputy prime minister not to “play the fool” as he instructed him to “complete the task within a month”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dubbed it “normal workflow” for the cabinet, but it signifies cracks in the Russian leadership over how the war effort is being conducted.

Meanwhile Ukraine is struggling to evacuate nearly 600 people, including children, from the mining town of Soledar, where efforts continue to repel Russian troops.

Russia ’s Wagner militia claims to have taken Soledar after intense fighting it said had left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.

And a senior Russian politician said Moscow could raise the conscription age from 27 to 30 in time for a spring draft, a plan to boost the number of Russian troops by nearly a third.