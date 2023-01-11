ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play

EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy