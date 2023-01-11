Read full article on original website
Arizona State humiliates Oregon on its own floor, improves to 5-1 in Pac-12 play
EUGENE, Oregon — Last year the Oregon men's basketball team didn't make the postseason and Arizona State was largely to blame as the sub-.500 Sun Devils beat the Ducks not once, but twice, one of those in overtime in Eugene. The Sun Devils stepped into Matthew Knight Arena again on Thursday night and again the Sun Devils had Oregon's number. And not by a small margin either. ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Montana vs. Idaho State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Idaho State Bengals are on the road again Saturday and play against the Montana Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Montana winning the first 78-54 at home and the Bengals taking the second 86-63. The game between...
