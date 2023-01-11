Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 and RSV are on the decline in Colorado. The state Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly three dozen children and adults were admitted to Denver-area hospitals with RSV over the past week. That’s the lowest number we’ve seen since early October, according to The Denver Post. Since October, more than 2,300 people in Colorado have been hospitalized with RSV, the bulk of them children. COVID hospitalizations are down to 245 over the past week, marking the fifth straight week of declines. Public health officials say cases of flu are also down, but still high for the state. Flu hospitalizations dropped by half over the past week with just under 200 people hospitalized with flu last week. For more stats, visit https://www.denverpost.com/

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO