Read full article on original website
Related
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck's Last Concert Before His Death Revisited: Guitarist Played Chilling Song as Final Tune
Jeff Beck's last concert has been revisited by fans following his death. Before Beck's death, the guitarist collaborated with Johnny Depp on his album, "18." It ultimately became his last album before his passing on Jan. 10. The 13-track album featured two original songs written by Depp and their covers...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
musictimes.com
Trace Adkins Now: Age, Net Worth, Singer Faced Death THIS Many Times!
Trace Adkins has been around in the country music industry for decades already, and he had made quite a name for himself as both a singer and someone who's been into one too many accidents. In his recent interview with People magazine, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer dished out...
musictimes.com
Ashley Tisdale Health Battle: Singer Reveals She's Suffering From THIS Condition for Years
Ashley Tisdale spoke candidly about the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with years ago. The "High School Musical" star took her story on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that her dermatologist diagnosed her with alopecia in her young 20s. She said that her condition is "autoimmune, and a lot of it is triggered by stress."
musictimes.com
RUMOR HAS IT: Does Twitter Trend Mean Adele is a Favorite To Win iHeart Music Award for Favorite Residency?
Adele has been nominated for Favorite Residency at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Twittersphere could not be more pleased. Adele has one of the most brilliantly melodic voices of our generation. From the days of "Rolling in the Deep" to her inspiring album 30, the superstar has ensured that we have a deep catalogue of fantastic numbers to listen to as the soundtracks of our lives. As is the case with most mega-sensations, Adele's fans are die-hard. They love the star, celebrating every victory she has. Her most recent triumph is receiving the nomination for Favorite Residency for the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck, Stevie Wonder's Friendship: Iconic Duo Recorded Different Versions of THIS Smash-Hit Song
Jeff Beck is and will always be remembered as one of the greatest guitarists, and his music will live on forever. A song that should have been included in his discography is a wildly popular and successful Stevie Wonder song, "Superstition." According to reports, apparently, the hit single, included in...
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck True Colors: Woman Reveals How Guitar Superstar Changed Her Life
For 75-year-old Unity MacLean, the death of guitar superstar Jeff Beck this week hit her hard. Unknown to many, Beck had helped her secure a job that many would die for. In particular, her memories persisted of the 1970s high-velocity music environment she was 'inadvertently' forced into in her 20s thanks to Beck.
musictimes.com
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Calls Cancer Battle 'Death Sentence': 'No One Can Be Prepared for That'
Duran Duran's founding guitarist Andy Taylor opened up about his current cancer battle and compared it to a "death sentence." The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame learned about Taylor's health battle during Duran Duran's induction at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At that time, the members read the guitarist's acceptance speech saying he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
Comments / 0