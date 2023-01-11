ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Trace Adkins Now: Age, Net Worth, Singer Faced Death THIS Many Times!

Trace Adkins has been around in the country music industry for decades already, and he had made quite a name for himself as both a singer and someone who's been into one too many accidents. In his recent interview with People magazine, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer dished out...
Ashley Tisdale Health Battle: Singer Reveals She's Suffering From THIS Condition for Years

Ashley Tisdale spoke candidly about the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with years ago. The "High School Musical" star took her story on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that her dermatologist diagnosed her with alopecia in her young 20s. She said that her condition is "autoimmune, and a lot of it is triggered by stress."
RUMOR HAS IT: Does Twitter Trend Mean Adele is a Favorite To Win iHeart Music Award for Favorite Residency?

Adele has been nominated for Favorite Residency at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Twittersphere could not be more pleased. Adele has one of the most brilliantly melodic voices of our generation. From the days of "Rolling in the Deep" to her inspiring album 30, the superstar has ensured that we have a deep catalogue of fantastic numbers to listen to as the soundtracks of our lives. As is the case with most mega-sensations, Adele's fans are die-hard. They love the star, celebrating every victory she has. Her most recent triumph is receiving the nomination for Favorite Residency for the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.
Jeff Beck True Colors: Woman Reveals How Guitar Superstar Changed Her Life

For 75-year-old Unity MacLean, the death of guitar superstar Jeff Beck this week hit her hard. Unknown to many, Beck had helped her secure a job that many would die for. In particular, her memories persisted of the 1970s high-velocity music environment she was 'inadvertently' forced into in her 20s thanks to Beck.
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Calls Cancer Battle 'Death Sentence': 'No One Can Be Prepared for That'

Duran Duran's founding guitarist Andy Taylor opened up about his current cancer battle and compared it to a "death sentence." The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame learned about Taylor's health battle during Duran Duran's induction at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At that time, the members read the guitarist's acceptance speech saying he was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago.
