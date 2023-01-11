ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment

Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man

An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges

A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
HIALEAH, FL

