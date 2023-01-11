Read full article on original website
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s death about to face trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are now scheduled to go on trial. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome,...
WSVN-TV
2nd day in trial between Flo Rida and Celsius features testimony from rapper, drink company’s CEO
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drink dispute that has led to a high-profile trial pitting Flo Rida against the company behind the energy drink that he promoted continued with testimony from the rapper and the drink company’s CEO. Day two of testimony continued in Flo Rida’s trial against...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida takes stand in trial between rapper and drink company Celsius
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are at the center of a deal dispute that has gone to court. Hours after opening statements began, Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, took the stand, Wednesday afternoon. The Miami rapper is suing...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....
Man threatens guard with fork during attempted cookie robbery
A man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to steal a cookie from a gas station and threatening a security guard with a fork.
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a second-degree murder charge, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and a death later of a 67-year-old man.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
Panty bandit busted in string of thefts at South Florida malls
A man accused of stealing nearly 200 pairs of women's panties from two South Florida malls has been arrested.
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
WSVN-TV
Parents of 1-year-old who died after fentanyl exposure in Deerfield Beach, out on bail
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a 1-year-old who died after coming in contact with a dangerous drug are out on bail. The boy’s father, Wendy Previl bonded out of jail, Wednesday. Previl was seen walking out of the jail after being fitted with ankle monitors. When...
Click10.com
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
Armed suspect shot by Broward deputies identified as Pompano Beach man
An armed man who was shot by Broward Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night was identified Thursday as Joseph Francis, 37, of Pompano Beach. Deputies had responded to a report of a crime in progress in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office did not say the nature of the crime. When they encountered Francis, a struggle ensued, and Francis ...
NBC Miami
Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges
A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
