SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....

SOUTH MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO