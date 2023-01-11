ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Lakers Reportedly Interested In These Two Point Guards

The Lakers could use some help. LeBron James and the Lakers are a team in need of some help. With Anthony Davis injured, it has become difficult for the team to make a run. They are stuck at 13th in the Western Conference, however, they remain just 2.5 games out of sixth place, which is kind of remarkable. Overall, they can still make a big splash.
Boosie Badazz Casts Flavor Flav As His Father In 'Where's MJ?' Movie

Boosie Badazz has heard all the jokes about how he looks like Flavor Flav and decided to lean into it by giving the Public Enemy co-founder a role in his new movie. The Baton Rouge native recruited Flav to play his father in his Where’s MJ? blockbuster, which was recently released via Badazz films.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction

Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL

