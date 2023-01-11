ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
Action News Jax

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
ahchealthenews.com

Should you sleep on your back, stomach or side?

We’ve all been there – you wake up with a pounding headache and throbbing back and you feel as though your only hope of putting some pep in your step is via a caffeine drip. It could be that the way you’re sleeping is to blame. “Patients...
Complex

According To A New Study, Men Who Drink Energy Drinks Risk 42% Chance Of Hair Loss

Men who excessively drink energy drinks, fizzy drinks, and even sweetened tea and coffee are at higher risk of losing their hair, a new study suggests. The study—which was conducted by experts from Tsinghua University in Beijing—examined 1,000 men who were observed after drinking between one and three litres of the drinks each week.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
MedicalXpress

How sleep habits can affect weight

About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
MindBodyGreen

Up Your Omega-3 Intake To Achieve Deep, Restful Sleep

According to the CDC, 35% of U.S. adults1 do not get the recommended amount of sleep (i.e., seven hours) each night. That's one in three American adults!. With this shocking statistic, it's no wonder people are on the hunt for tools and tips that can help them get adequate shut-eye. Luckily, we've discovered one unexpected yet minor change in your diet can make a big difference in sleep health: upping your intake of omega-3s.
HealthDay

What Exercise 'Snack' Is Best for Your Health?

It's known that prolonged sitting — a feature of modern life — is linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health woes. An exercise "snack" — a 5-minute walk every half hour — benefits both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, researchers say.

