Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
How much water should you drink? Why is hydration important for health? A new study says there are health benefits to drinking enough water.
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
Men who excessively drink energy drinks, fizzy drinks, and even sweetened tea and coffee are at higher risk of losing their hair, a new study suggests. The study—which was conducted by experts from Tsinghua University in Beijing—examined 1,000 men who were observed after drinking between one and three litres of the drinks each week.
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
About one in three adults in the United States report routinely not getting enough sleep. Sleep insufficiency is associated with increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, injuries, loss of productivity, and death. It also appears to be associated with increased risk for obesity, especially in children. Fortunately,...
Charity launched in name of Alice Wakeling funds breakthrough that could lead to less aggressive treatment and save more lives
Energy drinks typically contain large amounts of sugar, as well as other ingredients to boost alertness. Are they a safe choice for people with diabetes?
This supplement from InnoSupps can reportedly help you burn fat while you sleep, which sounds like a sweet dream — details here
According to the CDC, 35% of U.S. adults1 do not get the recommended amount of sleep (i.e., seven hours) each night. That's one in three American adults!. With this shocking statistic, it's no wonder people are on the hunt for tools and tips that can help them get adequate shut-eye. Luckily, we've discovered one unexpected yet minor change in your diet can make a big difference in sleep health: upping your intake of omega-3s.
It's known that prolonged sitting — a feature of modern life — is linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health woes. An exercise "snack" — a 5-minute walk every half hour — benefits both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, researchers say.
