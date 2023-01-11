Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
'And Just Like That' Season 2: Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Hold Hands in New Pics
Aidan Shaw is back! On Friday, And Just Like That's official Instagram account unveiled photos of John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of the second season of the HBO Max series. The pics featured Corbett's Aidan and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New...
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter
Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived. In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.
Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)
While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)
Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser
Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks. Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels,...
Florence Pugh Reflects on Why Her Relationship With Zach Braff Was Criticized
Florence Pugh is speaking her piece. As the new cover star of Vogue's Winter 2023 issue, the Don't Worry Darling actress shares rare words about her relationship with 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, and why it drew such strong reaction from the public. "We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just...
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
