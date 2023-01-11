ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)

Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
KTVB

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter

Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived. In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.
KTVB

Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)

While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.
KTVB

'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)

After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
KTVB

Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
KTVB

Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)

Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
KTVB

'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)

While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
KTVB

Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser

Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks. Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels,...
KTVB

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
KTVB

Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...

