ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Meghann Fahy Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Her 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy only fueled the romance rumors surrounding herself and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, when she was asked about the speculation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. When two WWHL viewers asked via video call if the rumors about her and Woodall were...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
KTVB

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
KTVB

Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Dies, Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Is Broken'

Amanda Kloots is mourning another devastating loss. The 40-year-old co-host of The Talk took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has died. Lesley's death came two and a half years after her son, Nick Cordero, died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 41. "My...
KTVB

'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
CALABASAS, CA
KTVB

Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
KTVB

Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)

Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
COLORADO STATE
KTVB

Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser

Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks. Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy