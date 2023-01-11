Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Meghann Fahy Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Her 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy only fueled the romance rumors surrounding herself and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, when she was asked about the speculation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. When two WWHL viewers asked via video call if the rumors about her and Woodall were...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
KTVB
Ryan Dorsey Says He Still Does Not Have Answers for Son in Naya Rivera Birthday Tribute
It's been nearly three years since Naya Rivera's tragic death, and all these years later, Ryan Dorsey says he still has no answers to "the why's" their 7-year-old son asks about his late mom, and Dorsey says he never will. The 39-year-old actor on Thursday took to Instagram and paid...
KTVB
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
KTVB
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
KTVB
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Celebs and Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Star
Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 54, after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized. The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.
KTVB
Who Is Kanye West's Alleged Wife Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About the Yeezy Architect
Less than two months after Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian settled their years-long divorce case for good, the controversial rapper has reportedly said "I do" for a second time. According to TMZ, the "Monster" rapper had a private ceremony to wed Bianca Censori, who was recently spotted with West...
KTVB
Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Dies, Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Is Broken'
Amanda Kloots is mourning another devastating loss. The 40-year-old co-host of The Talk took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has died. Lesley's death came two and a half years after her son, Nick Cordero, died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 41. "My...
KTVB
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
KTVB
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
KTVB
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
KTVB
Storm Reid Calls Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders 'Super Sweet' at 'Missing' Red Carpet Debut (Exclusive)
Nia Long and Storm Reid may only play a mother-daughter duo onscreen, but those protective instincts are still there! The 19-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and Long told ET's Kevin Frazier that she was ready to direct some questions to her faux daughter's new beau.
KTVB
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
KTVB
Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser
Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks. Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels,...
Comments / 0