Washington State

First Lady Jill Biden Has Cancerous Lesions Removed

 3 days ago

First lady Jill Biden underwent Mohs surgery today to have cancerous skin lesions removed. The lesions, one of which was located above the first lady's right eye and another newly discovered one on her chest, were detected during a routine skin cancer screening a week ago. The procedure involves multiple rounds if cancer cells are detected in the removed skin. Typically a doctor will slice off a thin layer of skin from the lesion and analyze it under a microscope. Once it is determined that cancer cells are present, the procedure is repeated until the area is completely free of cancerous cells.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, President Joe Biden's personal physician, confirmed that Dr. Biden's lesions were basal cell cancer — the most common type of skin cancer, which is typically treatable in its early stages.
treatable in its early stages. President Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where the surgery was performed. "

The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery

Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
Jill Biden has skin cancer removed from face and chest, doctor says

Surgeons at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre removed two skin cancer lesions from first lady Jill Biden’s face and chest, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor said on Wednesday.In a memorandum to Dr Biden’s press secretary released by the White House, Dr O’Connor said the first lady initially underwent a “scheduled outpatient procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye”.He said the procedure “confirmed” that the facial lesion removed was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, and also noted that doctors removed a second lesion...
