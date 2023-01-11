Read full article on original website
Related
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
valleynewslive.com
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
Stearns County Jury Convicts Man for Raping Young Girls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
myklgr.com
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
thenewsleaders.com
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
