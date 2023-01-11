Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Olivia City Administrator Tesa Tomaschett offered Swift County Administrator post
(Benson MN-) Swift County has offered the post of County Administrator to Tesa Tomaschett. Current Swift County Administrator Kelsey Baker will be leaving February 10th to become the new Kandiyohi County Administrator, replacing the retiring Larry Kleindl. Tesa Tomaschett is currently the Olivia City Administrator. Tomaschett had been Olivia's Finance Director, but became administrator after Dan Coughlin stepped down this past August. The City of Olivia has begun looking for a replacement, and they are also looking for interim administrator candidates.
marshallradio.net
MN State Patrol responds to three collisions Wednesday morning
A semi operator was injured when his truck collided with another semi. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:00 Wednesday morning, an International Grain Hauler was traveling southbound on Highway 271 and an International Lowboy was traveling westbound on 300th Street. The Lowboy attempted to turn onto Highway 271 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
krwc1360.com
Annandale Truck Driver Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kandiyohi County
A Wright County man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries Thursday evening in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a GMC pickup was northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 40 in New London Township when it collided with a semi truck that was northbound on Minnesota Highway 23.
fergusnow.com
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
mykxlg.com
ND Man gets Stuck, Walks Miles to Help and Flees from Roberts County Sheriff
Nathan J. Stanley from Horace, ND, got stuck on a country road, walked several miles to a home for help and may have been suffering from hypothermia. The residents took him in, fed him, and attempted to bring him to meet the Roberts County Sheriff's Department, but he took off on foot from the vehicle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
willmarradio.com
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
