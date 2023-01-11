(Benson MN-) Swift County has offered the post of County Administrator to Tesa Tomaschett. Current Swift County Administrator Kelsey Baker will be leaving February 10th to become the new Kandiyohi County Administrator, replacing the retiring Larry Kleindl. Tesa Tomaschett is currently the Olivia City Administrator. Tomaschett had been Olivia's Finance Director, but became administrator after Dan Coughlin stepped down this past August. The City of Olivia has begun looking for a replacement, and they are also looking for interim administrator candidates.

OLIVIA, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO