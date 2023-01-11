Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Related
Minnesota Man Gets 40 Years For Fatally Stabbing Wife Dozens Of Times And Going On The Run
Eric Reinbold was convicted of stabbing his wife 27 times and leaving her body to be found by her son. A note found near Lissette Reinbold's body read, "Jesus, forgive me of my sins." A man in Minnesota will spend the next few decades behind bars for his wife’s 2021...
Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Twin Boys In Ohio Pleads Guilty To Spitting On Indiana Cop Who Booked Her
Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing an Ohio mom's car with her twins Kason and Kyair Thomas inside. She allegedly left Kyair at an airport and was arrested days later in Indiana, where Kason was later found in the stolen car. The woman accused of kidnapping twin boys during an...
Actor Ezra Miller Expected To Plead Guilty To Trespassing After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol From Vermont Neighbor
"The Flash" actor Ezra Miller was accused of entering the home of their Vermont neighbor on May 1 and stealing three bottles of liquor. Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from the home of their Vermont neighbor.
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
Search Continues For Missing 4-Year-Old In Oklahoma After Sister Found Alone By Postal Carrier
Athena Brownfield has been missing since at least Tuesday. Police are still putting together an exact timeline of her disappearance, but questions surround the location of the girl's parents during her disappearance. The search continues for a 4-year-old in Oklahoma who has been missing since at least Tuesday, according to...
Wisconsin Woman Accused Of Poisoning Vet Husband With Animal Euthanasia Drugs
Gary Chapin, 70, was comatose for four days after being poisoned with animal euthanisa barbiturates, according to police. A Wisconsin woman has been jailed for allegedly poisoning her veterinarian husband’s coffee with animal euthanasia drugs, authorities said. Amanda Chapin, 50, was arrested late last month for allegedly repeatedly poisoning...
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
California Man Arrested In Christmas Eve Hit-And-Run That Killed Pastor Delivering Toys
Carlos Mayor has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the death of Trina Newman-Townsend in Los Angeles on Dec. 24. A California man was arrested this week in a hit-and-run that killed a California pastor in front of her three foster kids as she was delivering gifts on Christmas Eve.
Idaho Murder Suspect Agrees To Waive Extradition, Tells Family 'I Love You' In Court
Bryan Kohberger’s mother and sister began to sob in a Pennsylvania courtroom when the murder charges were read against him. The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students agreed to be extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania back to Idaho Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger, who is facing...
Idaho Murder Suspect Applied For Police Internship, Touting Ability To Help Authorities Utilize Technology
Bryan Kohberger, under arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students, applied for an internship with his local Washington police department to help them better use technology in investigations. An affidavit in support of the arrest of the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students...
First Openly Transgender Woman Executed In U.S. For 2003 Murder And Rape In Missouri
Amber McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago in prison, was executed after the Missouri governor denied clemency on a conviction for a 2003 rape and murder. The first known execution of an openly transgender woman in the U.S. was carried out in Missouri on Tuesday when Amber McLaughlin was put to death by lethal injection.
Questions Surround Louisiana Cop Charged With Deadly NYE Crash That Left Two Teens Dead
The 18th Judicial District Attorney says Addis police officer David Cauthron was in pursuit of a home invasion suspect when he allegedly crashed his cruiser into a vehicle containing three uninvolved high school students, killing Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill. A police officer in Louisiana is under arrest after engaging...
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0