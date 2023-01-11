Read full article on original website
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home
The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Ana Walshe – update: Missing mom told police husband Brian was ‘going to kill her’ years before disappearance
Missing mother Ana Walshe feared that her husband was “going to kill her” eight years before her disappearance, according to newly-released documents.A DC Metropolitan Police Department incident report from 2014 reveals that Ms Walshe told police that someone said Brian Walshe “was going to kill (her) and her friend”.The 2014 case was later closed and the couple later went on to get married.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Mr Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when...
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
South Carolina Grandma's Body Found In Goodwill Clothing Bin, Police Probe ‘Suspicious’ Death
The cause or manner of 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine’s death hasn’t yet been released by Kershaw County officials. Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a South Carolina woman whose body was found in a rusty clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, officials...
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
Missing mom Ana Walshe's former Massachusetts home burns in fire
The former home of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was on fire Friday as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Ana Walshe's friend pleads with Brian Walshe to 'have the guts' to tell police the truth
Friends of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe want her husband, Brian Walshe, to tell the truth about what happened to his wife, who's been missing since Jan. 1.
Woman Attacks Husband At Airport After Finding Explicit Pics On His Phone
A woman was arrested for attacking her husband at a South Carolina airport after finding lewd images on his phone.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'
Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office. An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas
Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad convinced murderer made mistake that will lead to their capture
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad Ben Mogen says he is convinced the killer made a mistake at the scene that will lead to their capture, but admits he is surprised he is 'still waiting' for answers.
After Their Gruesome Serial Killing Spree, Where Are Leonard Lake And Charles Ng Now?
What happened to the men behind one of California’s most disturbing murder cases? Both Charles Ng and Leonard Lake had very different ends. Leonard Lake and Charles Ng turned a remote property in northern California into a killing field in the mid-1980s. Between 1983 and 1984, they are believed...
