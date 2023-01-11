Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
The Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill Wednesday that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear “dresses […]
stlpublicradio.org
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
missouribusinessalert.com
Parson’s plan to give state workers raises gets Missouri Senate leadership support
Republican and Democratic Missouri Senate leadership agree with Gov. Mike Parson that state workers need another pay raise. What those raises could look like is yet to be finalized, but Parson already has submitted his plan. Under Parson’s proposal, which was announced Wednesday, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
State Rep. introduces bill that would create a 'murder registry'
A new bill in the state legislature would create a registry for people on parole after being jailed for murder. Similar to a sex offender registry, it would alert neighbors to one’s history.
KFVS12
Missouri lawmakers propose bills to prevent transgender youth participation in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Missouri lawmakers are considering a half dozen bills aimed at preventing transgender females from playing in girls sports. One local lawmaker explains why she is supporting the legislation. ”This has nothing to do with transgender issues, this has everything to do with protecting...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
mahoningmatters.com
In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
ATLANTA — As Geogia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed details of a monumental solar energy expansion this week, he jolted the crowd of business executives and political officials by venting about the earlier-than-planned release of the project. “It amazes me how much the locals in this state can keep these...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023
(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
thepitchkc.com
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty call for evidentiary review in Leonard “Raheem” Taylor’s case
The execution of Missouri citizen Leonard “Raheem” Taylor is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023. Taylor was convicted in 2008 of the 2004 murders of his then-girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children. He has been on death row since. However, Taylor has maintained his innocence since he has...
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON RECOMMENDS COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT AND SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL INCREASE FOR STATE TEAM MEMBERS
Governor Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2.00 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. The recommendation would also help strengthen workforce recruitment and retention. The recommendation was included...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Comments / 1