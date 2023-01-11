ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

stlpublicradio.org

Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race

Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
mahoningmatters.com

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries

ATLANTA — As Geogia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed details of a monumental solar energy expansion this week, he jolted the crowd of business executives and political officials by venting about the earlier-than-planned release of the project. “It amazes me how much the locals in this state can keep these...
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023

(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work

State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
