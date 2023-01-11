Read full article on original website
Andrew Whidden
2d ago
The Only way Miami wins this game is if the Bills turnover the ball many times and the Dolphins get some extra scores. Or if Josh Allen gets hurt.
David Thompson
2d ago
I followed Thompson (no relation) while he was QB1 for Kansas State. The kid can play, just have to get the butterflies 🦋 worked out.
Keith Romeyn
2d ago
Where is the Running game? where is T. Hill? Where is Waddle? thank God we have a defense. if that. We have to score T.D.'s or we loose against the Bills. To bad it's what's on the score board, and not a point spread to keep us in the play offs.
