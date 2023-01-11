ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Joe Hendry Is Grateful For His Time In Ring Of Honor

Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship at tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event against Moose. Prior to his time with Impact Wrestling, Hendry also spent time in Ring of Honor. Unfortunately, his time there was cut short due to the pandemic. But Hendry reflected on his time there on a recent episode of the Tru Heels show.
ewrestlingnews.com

Top Star Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. Pwinsider is reporting that WWE is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

B3CCA To Make Her MLW Debut At ‘SuperFight’ In Philadelphia, PA

Major League Wrestling sent out a press release on Thursday, announcing that B3CCA (BECCA) will be debuting for the company on February 4 at MLW SuperFight in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. BECCA makes MLW debut Feb 4. in Philly at SuperFight. MLW returns to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW News & Notes On Tony Khan & Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan was an in-studio guest on the Rich Eisen show prior to Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out a video of his appearance below:. OTT Wrestling sent out the following tweet on Thursday to announce that AEW wrestler Jon...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events

You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Green Bay, WI had 5,529 tickets out. A WWE live event tonight in Roanoke, VA has 2,701 tickets out. A WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Why Chris Jericho Appeared At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared on Night Two of Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles event. Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara defeated Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, Player Uno, and SB Kento in a ten-man tag team match. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

The Blue Meanie On A Possible WrestleMania 40 Presence For ECW

Former WWE and ECW Superstar The Blue Meanie was a guest of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently. He spoke about almost making a surprise return in the 2015 Royal Rumble, and whether or not ECW will have a presence at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Highlights of his interview are below:. Making a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Frankie Kazarian Has Signed With Impact, Appears At Hard To Kill

Frankie Kazarian has officially signed with Impact Wrestling, as revealed by the wrestler himself at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night. Pwinsider reports that Kazarian had requested his AEW release following his match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive this past November. The decision to part ways with AEW was reported to be “completely amicable,” with Kazarian wanting to push himself harder and wrestle more in Impact. Kazarian has suffered from adequate television time due to AEW’s bloated roster.
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Announces First Match For Next Week’s Episode Of Rampage

AEW has announced the first match for next Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was advertised on this week’s broadcast that Daniel Garcia will collide with Action Andretti on the January 20th show. The match comes amidst Andretti’s recent rivalry with Garcia following Ricky Starks’ collision with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023

With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryce Remsburg Reveals AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Will Be Announced Next Week

According to referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW is collaborating with Jeopardy! for a crossover project that will be announced next Wednesday. Remsburg posted a photo of the Jeopardy! set, noting that he has “visited” co-host Ken Jennings. Remsburg wrote:. “Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit...
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact World Title Match To Open Tonight’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

Tonight’s Hard to Kill event will be opened by the Impact World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. Alexander has held the gold since Rebellion 2022 last April, and his reign is the longest individual reign in Impact history. During the latest episode of Impact, it was...
ewrestlingnews.com

Hard To Kill News – PCO Returns To Life, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot

PCO was buried alive by Eddie Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas this past November. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, PCO returned to life, appearing in the ring following Edwards’ victory over Jonathan Gresham in singles action. PCO spit sand and blasted Edwards with a shovel to stand tall over his former stablemate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ewrestlingnews.com

Latest On Potential WWE Sale, The Khans, Vince McMahon Criticizing Departments

Fightful Select has a new report on the sale rumors that have been going on over the last week following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as a member of the Board of Directors. WWE hasn’t been sold, but several companies are looking into potentially buying the company. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy