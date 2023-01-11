Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Joe Hendry Is Grateful For His Time In Ring Of Honor
Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship at tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event against Moose. Prior to his time with Impact Wrestling, Hendry also spent time in Ring of Honor. Unfortunately, his time there was cut short due to the pandemic. But Hendry reflected on his time there on a recent episode of the Tru Heels show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Top Star Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. Pwinsider is reporting that WWE is...
ewrestlingnews.com
B3CCA To Make Her MLW Debut At ‘SuperFight’ In Philadelphia, PA
Major League Wrestling sent out a press release on Thursday, announcing that B3CCA (BECCA) will be debuting for the company on February 4 at MLW SuperFight in Philadelphia, PA. You can check out the official announcement below:. BECCA makes MLW debut Feb 4. in Philly at SuperFight. MLW returns to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Attendance For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles, CA
AEW set a personal record with Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA for the most walk-up sales. Even though the number was down from the previous Los Angeles show, the live crowd “filled in” and the attendance was “really healthy-sized.” In fact, a large number of people bought tickets on the day of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes On Tony Khan & Jon Moxley
AEW President Tony Khan was an in-studio guest on the Rich Eisen show prior to Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out a video of his appearance below:. OTT Wrestling sent out the following tweet on Thursday to announce that AEW wrestler Jon...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Green Bay, WI had 5,529 tickets out. A WWE live event tonight in Roanoke, VA has 2,701 tickets out. A WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Why Chris Jericho Appeared At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society appeared on Night Two of Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles event. Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara defeated Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, Player Uno, and SB Kento in a ten-man tag team match. According to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Blue Meanie On A Possible WrestleMania 40 Presence For ECW
Former WWE and ECW Superstar The Blue Meanie was a guest of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently. He spoke about almost making a surprise return in the 2015 Royal Rumble, and whether or not ECW will have a presence at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Highlights of his interview are below:. Making a...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight On ‘After The Bell,’ Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
WWE Superstar LA Knight appeared as the guest on yesterday’s edition of “After the Bell” to discuss his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble premium live event. You can check out a clip from the podcast below:. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are scheduled...
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Has Signed With Impact, Appears At Hard To Kill
Frankie Kazarian has officially signed with Impact Wrestling, as revealed by the wrestler himself at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night. Pwinsider reports that Kazarian had requested his AEW release following his match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive this past November. The decision to part ways with AEW was reported to be “completely amicable,” with Kazarian wanting to push himself harder and wrestle more in Impact. Kazarian has suffered from adequate television time due to AEW’s bloated roster.
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
The most recent odds for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night in Atlanta, GA have been released. They are listed below and were provided to us by BetOnline. IMPACT World Championship Match Winner. Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50) Bully Ray +1000 (10/1) IMPACT Knockouts World...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces First Match For Next Week’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW has announced the first match for next Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was advertised on this week’s broadcast that Daniel Garcia will collide with Action Andretti on the January 20th show. The match comes amidst Andretti’s recent rivalry with Garcia following Ricky Starks’ collision with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News & Notes – Matches For Post-Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill TV Tapings, More
The following matches are confirmed for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Fallout TV tapings:. WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following video and synopsis for this weekend’s broadcast:. * The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Announce Interim Authority Figure At Hard To Kill 2023
With Bully Ray putting EVP Scott D’Amore on the shelf last week, Impact Wrestling is set to announce an interim authority figure at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event later tonight. Ray drove D’Amore through a table on Impact Wrestling during the contract signing segment last week. With D’Amore...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryce Remsburg Reveals AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Will Be Announced Next Week
According to referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW is collaborating with Jeopardy! for a crossover project that will be announced next Wednesday. Remsburg posted a photo of the Jeopardy! set, noting that he has “visited” co-host Ken Jennings. Remsburg wrote:. “Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact World Title Match To Open Tonight’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View
Tonight’s Hard to Kill event will be opened by the Impact World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. Alexander has held the gold since Rebellion 2022 last April, and his reign is the longest individual reign in Impact history. During the latest episode of Impact, it was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Hard To Kill News – PCO Returns To Life, Masha Slamovich Earns Knockouts Title Shot
PCO was buried alive by Eddie Edwards in the desert of Las Vegas this past November. At Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, PCO returned to life, appearing in the ring following Edwards’ victory over Jonathan Gresham in singles action. PCO spit sand and blasted Edwards with a shovel to stand tall over his former stablemate.
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest On Potential WWE Sale, The Khans, Vince McMahon Criticizing Departments
Fightful Select has a new report on the sale rumors that have been going on over the last week following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as a member of the Board of Directors. WWE hasn’t been sold, but several companies are looking into potentially buying the company. It...
