Frankie Kazarian has officially signed with Impact Wrestling, as revealed by the wrestler himself at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night. Pwinsider reports that Kazarian had requested his AEW release following his match against Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive this past November. The decision to part ways with AEW was reported to be “completely amicable,” with Kazarian wanting to push himself harder and wrestle more in Impact. Kazarian has suffered from adequate television time due to AEW’s bloated roster.

1 DAY AGO