Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Shakira’s Latest Song Seemingly Addresses Ex Gerard Piqué's New Romance
Shakira is letting her music do all the talking. The 45-year-old Colombian singer recently released the song, "BZRP Music Session #53," with Argentine DJ Bizarrap -- and fans can't help but wonder if she's singing about her ex, 35-year-old former soccer pro Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué -- who...
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler On Heartwarming First Meeting With Lisa Marie Presley: “She Hugged Me With Tears & Just Said ‘Thank You'”
The death of Lisa Marie Presley has shocked the entire world. The 54 year old daughter of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n Roll, passed away today after suffering a full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Paramedics issued CPR and administered an adrenaline shot to...
Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser
Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks. Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels,...
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Celebs and Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Star
Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 54, after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized. The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.
The royal tragedy at the heart of 'Spare'
Maybe "Megxit" was never about Meghan Markle. Maybe it was always driven by Prince Harry, who, in his American wife, found the much-needed catalyst to leave a family where he could never outrun the feeling of being second-best. The spare as opposed to the heir. This is not simply my...
Shannon Beador Explains Why She Felt 'Blindsided' by John Janssen Breakup
Shannon Beador is getting candid about her painful split with longtime boyfriend John Janssen. The reality star opened up on Thursday about coping with the emotional fallout of her breakup. Sitting down for an interview on SiriusXM’sJeff Lewis Live, she got choked up as she spoke about the unexpected split...
Ryan Dorsey Says He Still Does Not Have Answers for Son in Naya Rivera Birthday Tribute
It's been nearly three years since Naya Rivera's tragic death, and all these years later, Ryan Dorsey says he still has no answers to "the why's" their 7-year-old son asks about his late mom, and Dorsey says he never will. The 39-year-old actor on Thursday took to Instagram and paid...
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Their Burning Love on Display After His Golden Globes Win
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of the late Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. Wearing a sleeveless black gown, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, were photographed hugging and sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, which they left together later in the night.
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
Super Bowl halftime show teaser trailer released
WASHINGTON — Is Rihanna finally back?. Apple Music, the official partner for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, hinted at Rihanna's musical return on Friday with its latest teaser. The 30-second clip opens with soundbites about Rihanna's extended hiatus from music as the Barbadian Grammy winner struts down a...
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
