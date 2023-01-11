Read full article on original website
Meghann Fahy Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Her 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy only fueled the romance rumors surrounding herself and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, when she was asked about the speculation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen. When two WWHL viewers asked via video call if the rumors about her and Woodall were...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are about to be parents of two! The 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband are expecting their second child. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who have been open about their IVF journey, are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Shai.
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)
In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time. Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.
Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Dies, Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Is Broken'
Amanda Kloots is mourning another devastating loss. The 40-year-old co-host of The Talk took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has died. Lesley's death came two and a half years after her son, Nick Cordero, died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 41. "My...
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Pays Tribute to His 'Big Sister' After Her Death: 'I'm Lost for Words'
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother is speaking out following the death of his "big sister." Navarone Garibaldi, 35, took to Instagram on Friday and paid tribute to Lisa Marie with a throwback photo of her as a young adult and him as a small child playing with toys in a sandbox. Priscilla Presley had Navarone with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi.
Ryan Dorsey Says He Still Does Not Have Answers for Son in Naya Rivera Birthday Tribute
It's been nearly three years since Naya Rivera's tragic death, and all these years later, Ryan Dorsey says he still has no answers to "the why's" their 7-year-old son asks about his late mom, and Dorsey says he never will. The 39-year-old actor on Thursday took to Instagram and paid...
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley after playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie. Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Lisa Marie died shortly thereafter. She was 54.
