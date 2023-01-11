Read full article on original website
Related
Ouachita hoops defeats Ruston 57-56 in district play for LHSAA
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Lions high school boys’ basketball team defeats the Ruston Bearcats 57-56, on Friday January 13th. inside Ruston Bearcats Gymnasium.
Arkansas' best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Tommy Land With the high school basketball season in full swing, SBLive is looking at the best boys players in Arkansas across all classifications. Today, we feature the top seniors. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Arkansas, and ...
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer Sunday, MLK Day Showers
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start off in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. A gusty south wind 5-15 mph will blow warmer air into Arkansas. Many will reach 60° in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Thicker clouds will roll in by the evening. A rain shower will be possible in west Arkansas before midnight.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia baseball fieldhouse suffers water damage, school district has critical need for custodians and bus drivers
The Magnolia High School baseball field house suffered severe flooding during the freeze over the Christmas break. Superintendent John Ward told the Magnolia School Board that a main water line burst in the attic above the plywood ceiling. The ceiling held even though there was standing water above it. But,...
Single Ticket Wins Mega Millions $1.3 Billion Jackpot
A single ticket wins the $ 1,350,000,000 Mega Millions Lottery jackpot. There was also a big money winner sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing.
Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
