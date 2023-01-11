ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
The Guardian

UK unions call in cancer expert over fears of asbestos risk to female teachers

The threat of asbestos-related cancer to female teachers is to be examined after possible signs of an elevated risk of fatal illness. Trade unions are to work with one of the country’s leading cancer experts on a study of the exposure women in their late-40s to mid-60s may have had to the material inside school buildings. It comes after researchers detected a possible increase in mesothelioma deaths among the group that could be statistically significant.
Portsmouth Herald

Commentary: Restore asylum and build a better world

In the weeks before the holidays, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The Senate was voting on a budget proposal, trying to avert a government shutdown before the holidays. An amendment was put forward that would extend Title 42 – the Trump-era order that used the COVID-19 pandemic to subvert international law and to deny vulnerable people the right to seek asylum in the United States....
WKBW-TV

New law will shake up the exotic animal industry in the US

In late December, Congress passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act. The law bans the controversial practice of "cub-petting," or letting members of the public touch and hold cubs of tigers, lions, leopards and more. It also bans new private ownership of big cats as pets — meaning current owners can keep their animals but must register them with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Portsmouth Herald

Preston Xanthopoulos: Gas stove ban plan burns Biden official

We’re cooking with gas now! Well, “for now," that is. Some unelected bureaucrat in the Biden administration said in a media interview that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, for which he is a commissioner, is considering banning gas stoves. Yes, the kind you cook with.  Yes, in your home.  Yes, yes, that one too — the one at that open kitchen restaurant where you watch the chef literally fire up delicious dishes on the gas stove before him. Yes, I know, it’s insane.  ...
