Pauls Valley, OK

KXII.com

School canceled in Ada Friday after threat

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - School has been canceled Friday in Ada after a threat was made toward the school district. In a message sent to parents, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said the district was informed around 1 a.m. by local law enforcement of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schoools.
ADA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

