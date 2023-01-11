Read full article on original website
Update: Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
KXII.com
School canceled in Ada Friday after threat
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - School has been canceled Friday in Ada after a threat was made toward the school district. In a message sent to parents, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said the district was informed around 1 a.m. by local law enforcement of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schoools.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
KOCO
Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
KOCO
Man dead, another injured after fatal car crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and another is injured after a fatal car crash in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to the scene of a crash near Northeast 13th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officials told KOCO the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it departed the roadway and rolled several times.
OKC preemie born 12.5 ounces turns one, survives first-of-its-kind surgery
We have an update on a baby we told you about in September 2022 - born at just 22 weeks gestation.
kswo.com
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
