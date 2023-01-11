For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.

