Riverview, FL

Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history

For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida

Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
askflagler.com

FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam

On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

