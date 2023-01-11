Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida Schools
As COVID-19 seems to spread across the nation, many schools have reimplemented mask mandates, while such mandates are still illegal in Florida. I interviewed five Tampa parents to get their thoughts on this important health issue.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
How a Florida race massacre in 1923 was almost erased from history
For years, longtime Florida resident Arnett Doctor noticed that his mother routinely went into a deep depression around Christmastime. It wasn't until weeks later that her yearly depression would subside, and he never understood why. Then one Christmas, when he was 19, Doctor's mother finally told him about the week of racial violence that she and dozens of other Black people endured in January 1923, when a white mob terrorized and destroyed their rural community in Rosewood, Fla.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
southfloridareporter.com
Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida
Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
WJCL
Father pleads for answers after 11-year-old girl's disappearance, believes she is in Georgia
RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) -- A father is pleading for answers about his missing 11-year-old daughter. Jaliyah Williams hasn’t returned home since she vanished from her bus stop in Riviera Beach last Thursday. “I’ll search to the ends of the earth for her. I don't care where it is....
askflagler.com
FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam
On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
Ghislaine Maxwell teaching etiquette class in Florida prison: report
The daughter of a British noble spent years parading around parties in New York and London's social scenes before her arrest in 2020. Without a party to attend these days, the 61-year-old has found a way to put her social-climbing experience to good use.
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
wogx.com
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
