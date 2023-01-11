Read full article on original website
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
FOX Sports
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who will go off the Cubs’ 40-man roster to make room for Eric Hosmer?
It’s been known, or at least reported publicly, that the Cubs have signed first baseman Eric Hosmer as a free agent. Since Hosmer was granted his unconditional release by the Red Sox December 22, the Cubs will pay him only the minimum salary of $720,000, with the rest of the $13 million he’s owed this year paid by the Padres, who signed him to an eight-year, $144 million deal before the 2018 season.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
SF Giants agree to one-year, $2.8 million deal with RHP Jakob Junis
As teams around the league avoid arbitration with several players, the SF Giants agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Jakob Junis.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Rumor: Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams Not Available For Trade
Caruso and Williams are not on the block.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Padres reportedly avoid arbitration with all eligible players
Friday was the MLB deadline for teams to reach an agreement with their arbitration-eligible players without having to enter arbitration hearings, and the Padres did just that, reportedly agreeing to deals with each of their eligible players.
Hanser Alberto, White Sox agree to minor league deal
The White Sox agreed to a deal with minor-league infielder Hanser Alberto, first reported by Robert Murray. Alberto, 29, has played seven seasons in the majors. Most recently, he spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 73 games, slashing .244/.258/.365 from the plate and holding down a gadget role. He played sparsely in a multitude of positions, but the majority (37 games) at second base.
FOX Sports
Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in...
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing
Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
Reports: Twins sign Paddack to extension, agree to deals with 6 others
Paddack is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman to a minor league deal following time overseas.
Cubs, first baseman Mancini agree on 2-year deal, sources say
Free agent first baseman Trey Mancini, who finished last season with the Houston Astros, is in agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a two-year deal, which includes an opt-out clause, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Saturday night.
FOX Sports
Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach Thursday to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and...
